Used 2010 INFINITI FX50
Pros & Cons
- Potent V8, sharp handling, luxurious interior, a plethora of luxury- and safety-related features, distinctive style.
- Mediocre cargo capacity, stiff ride, V8 loses its cool at high rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Infiniti FX50 may be light on practicality, but its impressive performance, unique styling and high-tech features make for an appealing overall package.
Vehicle overview
There was a time when the idea of a luxury SUV seemed as oxymoronic as gourmet instant coffee. Now it seems that every car manufacturer has this segment covered. When the first high-performance luxury SUVs debuted, they were met with the same sort of puzzled response. Some people might think this is just a passing fad, but like luxury SUVs before them, these oddly capable crossovers have been popping up with more and more frequency.
One of the more notable examples of this breed is the 2010 Infiniti FX50 crossover SUV. It's got the luxury part covered, with its carlike ride, sumptuous interior and wide range of features -- and it's got plenty of sport, too, thanks to prodigious V8 power and capable handling. It also boasts evocative styling and technological wizardry that would please nearly any early adopter. The FX50 may sound frivolous in theory, but it's a pretty impressive vehicle in the flesh.
What you'll notice first is the FX50's smooth and flowing lines, in stark contrast to the chunky, angular shapes of rival crossovers. The gaping grille may draw comparisons to various sea creatures, but overall we applaud Infiniti for daring to bring concept-car styling to the street. The FX50's athletic performance is similarly bold, starting with a powerful 5.0-liter V8 that cranks out a rumbling 390 horsepower and can rip off a 0-60-mph sprint in only 5.5 seconds. Winding roads are dispatched with equal aplomb -- the FX shares its basic underpinnings with the G37 sport sedan, and it shows.
The FX50 also provides plenty of high-tech power inside the cabin, including a nifty top-view camera and a standard navigation system upgraded for 2010 with DVD audio/video, Bluetooth streaming audio, a Zagat restaurant guide and weather reports. Additional technology is found in the safety department, where the FX50 offers an adaptive cruise control system and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.
There are some flaws in the FX50's formula, including a shortage of luggage space behind the rear seats, a sometimes unyielding suspension and the V8's lack of refinement at high engine speeds. Yet one of the FX's main competitors, the BMW X6, suffers from similar space constraints, and another notable rival, the Porsche Cayenne S, lacks the FX's head-turning style. It really comes down to whether the 2010 Infiniti FX50's striking curves, formidable performance and boatloads of technology combine to make it your cup o' joe.
INFINITI FX50 models
The 2010 Infiniti FX50 is a five-passenger midsize luxury crossover SUV that is offered in one well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 21-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, heated outside mirrors, a power liftgate, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, heated and ventilated power front seats with driver memory settings, full power accessories, quilted leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control with a filtration system, a tonneau cover and aluminum pedals.
On the technology front, the FX50 comes standard with a top-view multicamera parking system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice recognition, real-time traffic, weather reports and a Zagat restaurant guide. Also included is an 11-speaker Bose audio system with a DVD/CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, Bluetooth, a 9.3GB music server and iPod integration.
An optional Sport package adds tinted headlights, side air vents, lower side trim, active rear steering, adaptive two-mode suspension dampers, paddle shifters and sport front seats. The Technology package includes adaptive front headlights, a lane-departure warning and prevention system, adaptive cruise control, intelligent brake assist and rain-sensing front wipers. A rear-seat entertainment system and an exterior styling kit are also available.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2010 Infiniti FX50 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 390 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Acceleration is quick, with the 0-60-mph sprint taking just 5.5 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg in combined driving.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and stability control are all standard on the 2010 Infiniti FX50. A lane-departure warning and prevention system is optional, as are adaptive cruise control and intelligent brake assist. The latter uses the laser range finder from the adaptive cruise control to analyze closing speeds to an obstacle ahead; if a forward collision is imminent, the system sounds a warning to prompt driver action and can automatically apply the brakes up to 0.5g.
In crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the FX50 its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset impact protection.
Driving
The 2010 Infiniti FX50's V8 is smooth and refined in most situations, though it reveals some coarseness and vibration near redline that's absent from rivals like the X6 and Cayenne. Refinement issues aside, there's substantial power on tap -- the FX50 hurtles forward effortlessly when you give it the spurs.
On serpentine back roads, the FX50 handles more like a sport wagon than a crossover SUV. The steering has a tight, direct feel, while the suspension handles the curves with ease. The brakes also have a sporty feel and deliver consistent stopping distances, even after repeated hard stops. The FX also works well as a highway cruiser, though the road noise from the large 21-inch tires can become intrusive. Also, impact harshness is sometimes pronounced on pockmarked surfaces.
Interior
The 2010 Infiniti FX50 features a rich and luxurious interior with plentiful soft-touch materials and supple leather. The vehicle's audio and navigation system interface is one of the best in the business; it's a bit tricky to figure out at first, but the various control redundancies make it easy to find a way of operation that suits your style. The standard 360-degree camera system provides a highly useful top-down view of the FX's proximity to other cars or curbs while parking.
The front seats provide ample adjustment as well as head- and legroom; most people will find them quite comfortable and supportive, though the optional sport seats may seem confining to those with wider derrieres. The rear seats aren't quite as enjoyable, as long-legged passengers will find the accommodations a bit cramped relative to those in some competing vehicles. Luggage space behind the rear seats is 25 cubic feet, and folding the rear seatbacks opens up 62 cubes -- both below-average figures for a midsize crossover.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the FX50
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 INFINITI FX50.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- dashboard
- towing
- interior
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have never enjoyed a car so much. I absolutely love this car. The styling, the handling, the pick and go, it's all incredible.
I had an '07 FX 35, I really love the unique body styling of the FX, because the FX doesn't look like anything else on the street. The '10 FX 5.0 V8 and the 390 horsepower is truly impressive and a thrill to drive, the SUV responds quickly and smoothly. The sport suspension control really makes the SUV drive like a sports car SUV and the growl from the V8 is also a head turner.
Love the car, but it needs some work. Just received a free dash replacement from hundreds of bubbles. The speedometer was recalled, no charge. The biggest complaint, the vehicle does not hold a track. It pulls left. It has a lane departure warning that uses a camera to see the dividing lines on the road. If you cross a line without signaling, it beeps. Nice feature, however it should not have been installed in lieu of fixing the tracking problem.
This car is incredible. I'm coming up on one year of owning it and absolutely love it. Every day I can't wait to get in to drive to work and hit the gas just to feel the smooth burst of power from this 5 L V8 monster. If you are thinking about buying one go driving I promise you will love it. Has comfort of SUV with every option available and accelerates and brakes like a Corvette.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
5.0L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|390 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI FX50 a good car?
Is the INFINITI FX50 reliable?
Is the 2010 INFINITI FX50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 INFINITI FX50?
The least-expensive 2010 INFINITI FX50 is the 2010 INFINITI FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $59,000
What are the different models of INFINITI FX50?
More about the 2010 INFINITI FX50
Used 2010 INFINITI FX50 Overview
The Used 2010 INFINITI FX50 is offered in the following submodels: FX50 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2010 INFINITI FX50?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 INFINITI FX50 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 FX50 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 FX50.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 INFINITI FX50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 FX50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2010 INFINITI FX50?
Which 2010 INFINITI FX50s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 INFINITI FX50 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 INFINITI FX50.
Can't find a new 2010 INFINITI FX50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI FX50 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,834.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,606.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 INFINITI FX50?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2010 INFINITI FX50 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles