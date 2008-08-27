Used 2009 INFINITI FX50 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
FX50 Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 INFINITI FX50 in Gold
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX50

    86,809 miles

    $21,998

  • 2010 INFINITI FX50 in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX50

    76,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX50
  4. Used 2009 INFINITI FX50

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX50

Overall Consumer Rating
4.511 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Much Improved!
Infinti,08/27/2008
What a great vehicle. After testing 10 different SUVs in its class. I think the FX50 S has the most bang for buck as far as Technology and Power in a well put together package. I love the handling and I love all of the technological features you get with it. It also has the biggest wheels in its class as standard. If anyone complains about the ride against any other vehicle just remember that because all other those other rides have smaller rims and not low profile tires such as the this one. I think Infiniti is definitely heading in the right direction!!!! If added my suggested improvements you would without a doubt have a clear winner hands down!! The Infiniti FX50S is a must have vehicle!!
