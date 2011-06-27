2004 INFINITI FX45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Dynamic styling, carlike reflexes, roomy interior, long list of standard features, V8 power.
- No real off-road ability, minimal cargo room, unusual styling won't please everyone.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,954 - $4,929
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you like the styling, the rest of the vehicle isn't likely to let you down, as the FX45 delivers surprisingly adept handling and spirited performance for an SUV.
2004 Highlights
Minor suspension revisions, an air filtration system and an eight-way power front passenger seat are now standard. New options include chrome plating for the 20-inch wheels and a snow mode for added traction in slippery conditions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI FX45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Suzan Turner,06/01/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
A bit pricy new! But used, with lower miles, will get ya there in style! My fx45 is now 13 years old. Still performers like it did the first year! I still get compliments on it and it's timeless design makes it seem like a much newer SUV. It has plenty of power! Fun to drive and after more than a decade of owning it, still have pride of ownership. The tech and all options package(gps,rear camera, Bose system, 20" rims, sunroof etc) was way ahead of its time. SUVs made even in the last year, often don't have all of the options this 2004 has. Worth a test drive! Saying a lot for a 13 year old SUV. My f2f has the pearl paint and wheat leather interior. Still looks amazing! These SUVs are tough!
twitter.com/370z,12/04/2010
I purchased my 6yr old FX45 cash after selling my 350Z Roadster. Yes it reminds of sports car compared with an SUV, but if you own a sports car, don't think the FX will match it; it won't. The styling is polarizing, but I'm addicted to it, although now in 2010 it doesn't stand out like it did back in the day. I evaluated my purchase based upon proven Nissan reliability and longevity, bullet proof engine, purchase price vs. projected residual value when I sell; cost of taxes, registration and insurance; and available features comparable to new cars. I estimate that my cost to own for the next 5 years will be less than a tenth of what a new vehicle with similar features will be.
Rcrain420,09/09/2009
I am due for a new vehicle, I hate that I need a bigger vehicle or I would drive the FX until the wheels fall off. Drives great, performs great, looks great. A++ rating.
darkside80,07/08/2012
I bought my FX45 used with 80k miles from a private owner and loved the car. I did have to replace the front wheel hub, but other than that it was a joy to drive and very comfortable. I loved the sound system and the unique exterior styling. I test drove the FX35, but found the FX45 to be more sporty and had great performance. Gs mileage is poor in both models though.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
