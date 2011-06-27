  1. Home
2004 INFINITI FX45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Dynamic styling, carlike reflexes, roomy interior, long list of standard features, V8 power.
  • No real off-road ability, minimal cargo room, unusual styling won't please everyone.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you like the styling, the rest of the vehicle isn't likely to let you down, as the FX45 delivers surprisingly adept handling and spirited performance for an SUV.

2004 Highlights

Minor suspension revisions, an air filtration system and an eight-way power front passenger seat are now standard. New options include chrome plating for the 20-inch wheels and a snow mode for added traction in slippery conditions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI FX45.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Infiniti FX45 is AMAZING!
Suzan Turner,06/01/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
A bit pricy new! But used, with lower miles, will get ya there in style! My fx45 is now 13 years old. Still performers like it did the first year! I still get compliments on it and it's timeless design makes it seem like a much newer SUV. It has plenty of power! Fun to drive and after more than a decade of owning it, still have pride of ownership. The tech and all options package(gps,rear camera, Bose system, 20" rims, sunroof etc) was way ahead of its time. SUVs made even in the last year, often don't have all of the options this 2004 has. Worth a test drive! Saying a lot for a 13 year old SUV. My f2f has the pearl paint and wheat leather interior. Still looks amazing! These SUVs are tough!
Great Used Car Value
twitter.com/370z,12/04/2010
I purchased my 6yr old FX45 cash after selling my 350Z Roadster. Yes it reminds of sports car compared with an SUV, but if you own a sports car, don't think the FX will match it; it won't. The styling is polarizing, but I'm addicted to it, although now in 2010 it doesn't stand out like it did back in the day. I evaluated my purchase based upon proven Nissan reliability and longevity, bullet proof engine, purchase price vs. projected residual value when I sell; cost of taxes, registration and insurance; and available features comparable to new cars. I estimate that my cost to own for the next 5 years will be less than a tenth of what a new vehicle with similar features will be.
Highly Recommended
Rcrain420,09/09/2009
I am due for a new vehicle, I hate that I need a bigger vehicle or I would drive the FX until the wheels fall off. Drives great, performs great, looks great. A++ rating.
FX45 Heaven
darkside80,07/08/2012
I bought my FX45 used with 80k miles from a private owner and loved the car. I did have to replace the front wheel hub, but other than that it was a joy to drive and very comfortable. I loved the sound system and the unique exterior styling. I test drove the FX35, but found the FX45 to be more sporty and had great performance. Gs mileage is poor in both models though.
See all 65 reviews of the 2004 INFINITI FX45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 INFINITI FX45

Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 Overview

The Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 is offered in the following submodels: FX45 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 INFINITI FX45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 INFINITI FX45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 INFINITI FX45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 INFINITI FX45.

Can't find a used 2004 INFINITI FX45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI FX45 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,774.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,227.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI FX45 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,797.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,795.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 INFINITI FX45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

