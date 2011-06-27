A bit pricy new! But used, with lower miles, will get ya there in style! My fx45 is now 13 years old. Still performers like it did the first year! I still get compliments on it and it's timeless design makes it seem like a much newer SUV. It has plenty of power! Fun to drive and after more than a decade of owning it, still have pride of ownership. The tech and all options package(gps,rear camera, Bose system, 20" rims, sunroof etc) was way ahead of its time. SUVs made even in the last year, often don't have all of the options this 2004 has. Worth a test drive! Saying a lot for a 13 year old SUV. My f2f has the pearl paint and wheat leather interior. Still looks amazing! These SUVs are tough!

