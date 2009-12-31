Used 2008 INFINITI FX45
- Strong acceleration from V8 engine, sport sedan handling, very comfortable front seats, distinctive shape.
The FX45 had the best ride and performance. I am very particular, and I'm happy with the FX45. It's handsome, reliable, quiet, handles well, strong motor, and lighter than the X5 or cayenne. As any performance V8 it has an appetite for premium gas.
Great vehicle, only thing I don't care for is the lane departure beeps. ..in my opinion, it's to sensitive. Other than that, I'm thinking of trading my audi in on it!
This is our 3rd Infinti, and 2nd FX35. Nice vehicle. Solid, reliable. Gives a stiff ride compared to Lexus RX350. Feels safe to drive. Backup camera and intelligent keys are nice features. In 24,000 miles it hasn't given us any trouble. Consumer reports rates the 2008 well in reliability and so forth. We may buy out our lease, or lease a 2010 or 2011.
Everything about this car is worth buying, except that it was delivered with front end alignment problems. Wore out the first set of tires in 20,000 miles, due to uneven wear. Replaced the tires with Michlins, same issue, pulled left, would climb a crown, making it unsafe to take your eyes off the road. Two trips to Merchants Tire and two trips to the dealer, same problem. Took it to Mizzels Alignment, they have a visualiner laser system. They quickly and accurately fixed the problem.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
4.5L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
How much should I pay for a 2008 INFINITI FX45?
The least-expensive 2008 INFINITI FX45 is the 2008 INFINITI FX45 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,100.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $50,100
More about the 2008 INFINITI FX45
Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 Overview
The Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 is offered in the following submodels: FX45 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 INFINITI FX45 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 FX45 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 FX45.
