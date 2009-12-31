Vehicle overview

Despite what its tallish SUV profile and comfortable backseat might imply, the Infiniti FX45 is a sport sedan in SUV clothing. By mating a powerful 320-horsepower V8 to a modified version of the previous-generation G35's sport-tuned chassis, Infiniti created a machine that accelerates with vigor, attacks corners eagerly and generally feels alive on the road. To drive an FX45 is to be convinced that a sport-utility vehicle can deliver on the "sport" part of the equation, and its standard all-wheel drive makes the entertainment a four-seasons deal.

The 2008 Infiniti FX45 also does reasonably well on the luxury front. A well-designed interior features pleasant ergonomics and leather-lined seats that we found especially comfortable. Upscale features like a 300-watt Bose stereo and rearview camera make life even easier, and the Infiniti's distinctive shape should make quite a fashion statement at the country club.

Unfortunately, the FX45's emphasis on speed and style comes with a few consequences. That distinctive shape detracts from cargo space and impedes visibility. It also precludes the possibility of a third-row seat, a feature that's been springing up in more and more competitors. Finally, while the FX45 is as comfortable as any to sit in, the firm suspension and low-profile 20-inch tires react somewhat harshly to bumps.

Overall, we found that the best entries in the midsize luxury SUV class make fewer compromises when blending entertainment, comfort and utility. When looking at the FX45, it'd be a good idea to also look at the equally lively BMW X5 and the more spacious Cadillac SRX. It's also a wise idea to try the V6-powered FX35; it provides more than enough power and the same sporty handling as its more expensive brother. This is a fact obviously not lost on other SUVs buyers, as for every FX45 sold, more than 10 FX35's go out the door at Infiniti dealerships across the country. That means sales managers aren't eager to order many, limiting consumers to a scant few examples. If you're willing to search hard for one, though, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 certainly won't disappoint.