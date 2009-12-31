  1. Home
MSRP$50,100
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Strong acceleration from V8 engine, sport sedan handling, very comfortable front seats, distinctive shape.

While some other luxury SUVs offer more practicality and comfort, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 combines speed, style and all-weather capability in an engaging, fun-to-drive package. However, the six-cylinder FX35 version is quick enough for most and is much easier to find on dealer lots.

Vehicle overview

Despite what its tallish SUV profile and comfortable backseat might imply, the Infiniti FX45 is a sport sedan in SUV clothing. By mating a powerful 320-horsepower V8 to a modified version of the previous-generation G35's sport-tuned chassis, Infiniti created a machine that accelerates with vigor, attacks corners eagerly and generally feels alive on the road. To drive an FX45 is to be convinced that a sport-utility vehicle can deliver on the "sport" part of the equation, and its standard all-wheel drive makes the entertainment a four-seasons deal.

The 2008 Infiniti FX45 also does reasonably well on the luxury front. A well-designed interior features pleasant ergonomics and leather-lined seats that we found especially comfortable. Upscale features like a 300-watt Bose stereo and rearview camera make life even easier, and the Infiniti's distinctive shape should make quite a fashion statement at the country club.

Unfortunately, the FX45's emphasis on speed and style comes with a few consequences. That distinctive shape detracts from cargo space and impedes visibility. It also precludes the possibility of a third-row seat, a feature that's been springing up in more and more competitors. Finally, while the FX45 is as comfortable as any to sit in, the firm suspension and low-profile 20-inch tires react somewhat harshly to bumps.

Overall, we found that the best entries in the midsize luxury SUV class make fewer compromises when blending entertainment, comfort and utility. When looking at the FX45, it'd be a good idea to also look at the equally lively BMW X5 and the more spacious Cadillac SRX. It's also a wise idea to try the V6-powered FX35; it provides more than enough power and the same sporty handling as its more expensive brother. This is a fact obviously not lost on other SUVs buyers, as for every FX45 sold, more than 10 FX35's go out the door at Infiniti dealerships across the country. That means sales managers aren't eager to order many, limiting consumers to a scant few examples. If you're willing to search hard for one, though, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 certainly won't disappoint.

INFINITI FX45 models

The 2008 Infiniti FX45 is a midsize luxury SUV that comes in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, xenon headlights, leather upholstery, power front seats, a power telescoping steering wheel, a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a rearview monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories and Infiniti's Intelligent Key keyless entry and starting. An available Technology Package bundles a navigation system, a lane-departure warning system and adaptive cruise control. Other options include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and run-flat tires.

2008 Highlights

The Infiniti FX45 enters its sixth year on the market with satellite radio added as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

A 4.5-liter V8 making a potent 320 hp and 335 pound-feet of torque powers the Infiniti FX45. A five-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode is the sole gearbox, and every FX45 channels its power through an all-wheel-drive system that features a rear bias to preserve its sporty handling capabilities.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, traction control and stability control are all standard, as are a rearview monitor and tire-pressure monitor. The optional Lane Departure Warning System alerts the driver to unintended movement of the vehicle out of a designated traffic lane. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 scored five (out of five) stars for its protection of occupants in both front and side impacts, and in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset testing, the FX earned the top score of "Good."

Driving

Infiniti's efforts to instill the 2008 Infiniti FX45 with a truly athletic character can be felt with every drive. The strong, smooth V8 and well-matched five-speed automatic provide quick response, charging from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.5 seconds. Steering is responsive, and the tenacious 20-inch tires and firm suspension tuning keep grip high and body roll low. Finally, its braking distances are almost stellar by SUV standards. Our only real complaint has to do with the FX45's ride quality, which might be too stiff for the average luxury SUV shopper. Also worth mentioning is the FX's unseemly behavior when pushed to its handling limits. Its rear end has a tendency to step out during aggressive driving when the standard stability control is switched off. Our recommendation? Leave the stability control on.

Interior

Even with its leather seating and wood trim, the FX45's cabin doesn't strike us as particularly warm or upscale. There are a few too many small, similar-looking buttons, but ergonomics are mostly well thought out. A more serious matter is how the narrow rear window and considerable blind spots compromise rearward visibility. There's plenty of room for four adults, though the sloping roof can make things tight for taller rear passengers. Cargo space is even more of a squeeze, as there are just 65 cubic feet of space compared to the 70-85 cubic feet found in most midsize SUVs.

2008 INFINITI FX45 price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 INFINITI FX45.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • ride quality
  • technology
  • safety
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great performance, comfortable - eats gas
AlanC,

The FX45 had the best ride and performance. I am very particular, and I'm happy with the FX45. It's handsome, reliable, quiet, handles well, strong motor, and lighter than the X5 or cayenne. As any performance V8 it has an appetite for premium gas.

5 out of 5 stars, Loaner car
Todd Bowers,
4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A)

Great vehicle, only thing I don't care for is the lane departure beeps. ..in my opinion, it's to sensitive. Other than that, I'm thinking of trading my audi in on it!

4.25 out of 5 stars, Solid reliable vehicle
Scott L,

This is our 3rd Infinti, and 2nd FX35. Nice vehicle. Solid, reliable. Gives a stiff ride compared to Lexus RX350. Feels safe to drive. Backup camera and intelligent keys are nice features. In 24,000 miles it hasn't given us any trouble. Consumer reports rates the 2008 well in reliability and so forth. We may buy out our lease, or lease a 2010 or 2011.

5 out of 5 stars, Not all cars are born equal
ptemp,

Everything about this car is worth buying, except that it was delivered with front end alignment problems. Wore out the first set of tires in 20,000 miles, due to uneven wear. Replaced the tires with Michlins, same issue, pulled left, would climb a crown, making it unsafe to take your eyes off the road. Two trips to Merchants Tire and two trips to the dealer, same problem. Took it to Mizzels Alignment, they have a visualiner laser system. They quickly and accurately fixed the problem.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
4.5L 8cyl 5A
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ

Is the INFINITI FX45 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2008 FX45 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI FX45 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the FX45 gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the FX45 has 27.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the INFINITI FX45 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI FX45 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the FX45.

Is the 2008 INFINITI FX45 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2008 INFINITI FX45 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2008 FX45 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2008 INFINITI FX45?

The least-expensive 2008 INFINITI FX45 is the 2008 INFINITI FX45 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,100.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $50,100
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI FX45?

If you're interested in the INFINITI FX45, the next question is, which FX45 model is right for you? FX45 variants include 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

