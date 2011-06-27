Vehicle overview

So your passions veer toward high-performance sports cars, but family obligations have pushed you toward something larger and more practical. As the automotive industry sees it, you're the target buyer for a crossover SUV. But Infiniti knows that a shapeless jacked-up station wagon won't do it for you. Instead, performance and style must be primary, and they must be sufficiently overwhelming to mask any family-friendly nature. And that's why Infiniti's FX45 has a V8 engine lifted from the Q45 and a curvy body that stands out in a crowd. Like BMW's X5 and Cadillac's SRX, the FX45 aims to please those who seek on-road thrills and, when needed, all-weather capability -- should you feel the desire to scale rocky trails, look elsewhere.

As a bridge between luxury sedans and true SUVs, the FX45 shares a platform with the Infiniti G35, has a four-wheel independent suspension tuned for handling on pavement, and lacks a low-range transfer case. In terms of styling, the FX45's relatively low-slung stance, raised rear deck lid and 20-inch wheels give it a more aggressive look than most other crossover SUVs. Inside, you'll find a spacious five-passenger interior furnished with leather and polished aluminum accents and a central LCD screen. The rear quarters can be equipped with a DVD entertainment system to keep most every rear passenger amused for hours. Cargo capacity is below average for this class, so if serious hauling projects are in the plans, the FX might not be right for you.

Infiniti engineered the FX45 to perform more like a sport sedan than an SUV, and indeed it will have you looking for the scenic route more often than you might think.