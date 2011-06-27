  1. Home
2006 INFINITI FX45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standout styling, handles like a sport sedan, potent V8 engine, roomy interior for four, long list of standard features.
  • Cabin lacks the upscale feel of the competition, minimal cargo room, large blind spots, no third-row seating available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you like the styling, the rest of the vehicle isn't likely to let you down, as the FX45 delivers surprisingly adept handling and spirited performance for an SUV.

Vehicle overview

So your passions veer toward high-performance sports cars, but family obligations have pushed you toward something larger and more practical. As the automotive industry sees it, you're the target buyer for a crossover SUV. But Infiniti knows that a shapeless jacked-up station wagon won't do it for you. Instead, performance and style must be primary, and they must be sufficiently overwhelming to mask any family-friendly nature. And that's why Infiniti's FX45 has a V8 engine lifted from the Q45 and a curvy body that stands out in a crowd. Like BMW's X5 and Cadillac's SRX, the FX45 aims to please those who seek on-road thrills and, when needed, all-weather capability -- should you feel the desire to scale rocky trails, look elsewhere.

As a bridge between luxury sedans and true SUVs, the FX45 shares a platform with the Infiniti G35, has a four-wheel independent suspension tuned for handling on pavement, and lacks a low-range transfer case. In terms of styling, the FX45's relatively low-slung stance, raised rear deck lid and 20-inch wheels give it a more aggressive look than most other crossover SUVs. Inside, you'll find a spacious five-passenger interior furnished with leather and polished aluminum accents and a central LCD screen. The rear quarters can be equipped with a DVD entertainment system to keep most every rear passenger amused for hours. Cargo capacity is below average for this class, so if serious hauling projects are in the plans, the FX might not be right for you.

Infiniti engineered the FX45 to perform more like a sport sedan than an SUV, and indeed it will have you looking for the scenic route more often than you might think.

2006 INFINITI FX45 models

The FX45 is a midsize crossover SUV offered in one trim level. The long standard features list is highlighted by full leather seating and trim, power 10-way driver and eight-way front passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, HID headlights, a 300-watt Bose audio system, a rearview monitor, 20-inch aluminum wheels and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Additional standard luxury items include a sunroof, steering wheel audio controls, auto headlights and a programmable universal remote transmitter. Various optional upgrades include a DVD navigation system, intelligent keyless entry that uses electronic signals instead of a conventional keyless remote, a DVD entertainment system, radar-based adaptive cruise control and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

2006 Highlights

The new model year brings an exterior refresh to the Infiniti FX45 with a new bumper, grille and wheel design, along with a slightly increased horsepower rating (now 320). New standard features include a rearview monitor, 300-watt Bose audio system and a Bluetooth hands-free system. A new center console design, revised electroluminescent gauges and new aluminum and wood trim finish are also part of the interior changes, while revised suspension tuning helps improve the ride. Finally, the FX45 gains last year's Premium package as standard equipment; it includes a sunroof, auto headlamps, aluminum roof rails, a cargo net and cover, and a universal garage door opener.

Performance & mpg

All FX45s feature a 4.5-liter V8 engine that produces 320 hp. A five-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability sends the power to the ground via a standard electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. Performance is impressive for an SUV, as the FX can accelerate to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds.

Safety

Safety highlights include four-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS, BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Front-seat side-impact airbags are standard, along with front and rear head curtain airbags. Traction and stability control systems also come standard. Infiniti also offers an available Lane Departure Warning System (LDW) that works to alert the driver to any unintended movement of the vehicle out of a designated traffic lane. In NHTSA crash tests, the FX earned five (out of five) stars for its protection of occupants in side impacts. The IIHS gives the FX a "Good" rating (the best rank possible) for protection in frontal offset crashes.

Driving

The 4.5-liter V8 delivers effortless acceleration and a thrilling exhaust note that's unexpected in an SUV. The FX also handles surprisingly well for its size, but the trade-off is a stiff suspension that can be uncomfortable on rough streets. Further, when driven at the upper end of its performance limits, the FX isn't as easy to control as a BMW X5. For a softer ride, consider the FX35 with its smaller wheels and more forgiving setup.

Interior

With plenty of passenger room and a clean design, the FX's interior is comfortable and welcoming, provided you don't mind its decidedly sporty flavor. The brushed aluminum trim and leather upholstery look great, but there's a bit too much hard plastic for a vehicle in this class. Additionally, the center console has a few too many buttons of similar shape and size. The sloping roofline makes for tight headroom in back, but the seatbacks recline for added space when needed. Poor rear visibility is another consequence of the FX's shape, but the standard rearview monitor compensates by allowing you to see exactly what's behind you while backing up. Cargo room is tight, as there's just 65 cubic feet of capacity compared to 80 cubic feet or more in most midsize SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 INFINITI FX45.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Sporty SUV
Heather,05/16/2010
If you are looking for a soft, cushy ride and great gas mileage, this car is not for you. If you are looking for an SUV that drives like a sports car, get an FX45. The FX45 seems similar to the G35 I traded, just higher off the ground and bigger. Ride is a bit bumpy, but that is what you get with an SUV that is built on a sports car platform. The only down side for me is the gas mileage. I have been getting between 15 and 17 mpg around town. I was debating between the 35 and the 45, went with the 45 because it feels "heavier" when you drive it and the gas mileage is about the same (the V8 doesn't have to work as hard). Also looked at BMW and Lexus SUV...the FX45 won me over by far!
It Delivers!
Dwalk,10/21/2006
Just put on the first 1,000 miles so still not broken in yet. Early impression is that it's deceptively powerful. It cruises just fine, but hit the gas and acceleration is swift and immediate. A nice blend between luxury and sportiness, but leans more towards the sporty side. The manual shift mode is lots of fun. Lots of admiring glances when driving, and the new interior is high quality and comfortable. I like the layout of the controls and color display. My kids like the entertainment system and rear reclining seats. Overall great fit and finish.
Bionic FX 45
Native from Hawaii,09/18/2006
After SUV's from Toyota and Lexus, this marks my second FX from Infiniti. I purchased by first FX (35) with much anxiety. "The design transforms..." What a great ride! Seductive, yet functional. People notice!!! Provokes responses... Handling is sporty, yet with a luxury flair. My Infiniti Dealership support is superb. Very accommodating for those informational tidbits/recalls I obtained through the internet Nissan/Infiniti blogs and corporate offices. With the new FX 45 in my garage, I feel the power of the 320 HP V8 AWD calling to me. What a pleasure to capture the on-ramps on our tiny island freeways at 0 to 60 in approximately 6 seconds.
FX45 2006 BEAUTY IN BLACK
GTFX45,10/13/2006
This is my second FX45. First one was 2003 model. Dealers tried to convince me for FX 35 but I still like FX45 better. I love the changes they did for 2006 model year. This one is loaded with everything they offer. It drives even better than the previous model. Beautiful interior finish. Love the black color with espresso. Drove Bmw X5, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover sport, Mercedes ML 500, Lexus but nothing feels and drives like this FX45. I highly recommend it. Hey, after all this is my second FX45 and still beats the competition. Suspensions are much better on this model even with the 20" wheels. Never had problems with blind spots.
See all 12 reviews of the 2006 INFINITI FX45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 INFINITI FX45 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
