Vehicle overview

Upon its debut a few years back, the FX45 was billed by Infiniti as "the radical fusion of sports car and premium SUV." For 2007, the Infiniti FX45 stays the course. Last year's refresh saw a revised front end and a wealth of newly standard features, including a rearview camera, 300-watt Bose audio system and Bluetooth connectivity. But apart from the new gizmos, the FX45 retained its personality as a luxury SUV that puts the emphasis much more on Sport than it does on Utility.

An arched roof line, squat greenhouse and big (20-inch) wheels fitted with low-profile performance tires make the appropriate performance statement. Loosely based on the FM platform used for the first-generation G35 sedan and equipped with the engine from the recently discontinued Q45 flagship sedan, the FX features an all-independent suspension, a front-midship engine placement (that allows an ideal front-to-rear weight distribution) and of course a ripping 320-horsepower V8.

The 2007 Infiniti FX45 is more at home on a twisty two-lane than a rugged off-road trail. The FX45's muscular engine, buttoned-down suspension and quick reflexes are enough to make the driver forget he's piloting an upscale sport-utility vehicle, rather than a sport sedan. There is a price to be paid for such nimble, athletic dynamics, however. Compared to nearly all of its rivals, the FX45 is down on both cargo capacity and rear headroom and it doesn't offer a third-row seat. If you find it's not to your liking, luxury SUVs like the new BMW X5, Cadillac SRX, Mercedes-Benz M-Class or VW Touareg might be more to your liking.