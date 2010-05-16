Used 2006 INFINITI FX45 for Sale Near Me
Heather,05/16/2010
If you are looking for a soft, cushy ride and great gas mileage, this car is not for you. If you are looking for an SUV that drives like a sports car, get an FX45. The FX45 seems similar to the G35 I traded, just higher off the ground and bigger. Ride is a bit bumpy, but that is what you get with an SUV that is built on a sports car platform. The only down side for me is the gas mileage. I have been getting between 15 and 17 mpg around town. I was debating between the 35 and the 45, went with the 45 because it feels "heavier" when you drive it and the gas mileage is about the same (the V8 doesn't have to work as hard). Also looked at BMW and Lexus SUV...the FX45 won me over by far!
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h