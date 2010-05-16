Used 2006 INFINITI FX45 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
FX45 Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 INFINITI FX45 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 INFINITI FX45

    69,857 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,999

  • 2008 INFINITI FX45 in Gray
    used

    2008 INFINITI FX45

    124,627 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,477

Fun Sporty SUV
Heather,05/16/2010
Heather,05/16/2010

If you are looking for a soft, cushy ride and great gas mileage, this car is not for you. If you are looking for an SUV that drives like a sports car, get an FX45. The FX45 seems similar to the G35 I traded, just higher off the ground and bigger. Ride is a bit bumpy, but that is what you get with an SUV that is built on a sports car platform. The only down side for me is the gas mileage. I have been getting between 15 and 17 mpg around town. I was debating between the 35 and the 45, went with the 45 because it feels "heavier" when you drive it and the gas mileage is about the same (the V8 doesn't have to work as hard). Also looked at BMW and Lexus SUV...the FX45 won me over by far!
