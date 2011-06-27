2005 INFINITI FX45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Standout styling, handles like a sport sedan, potent V8 engine, roomy interior for four, long list of standard features.
- Cabin lacks the upscale feel of the competition, minimal cargo room, large blind spots, tricky at-the-limit handling, no third-row seating available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,948 - $6,385
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you like the styling, the rest of the vehicle isn't likely to let you down, as the FX45 delivers surprisingly adept handling and spirited performance for an SUV.
2005 Highlights
New options for 2005 include a lane departure warning system, Intelligent Cruise Control and a new Intelligent Key. Roof-mounted side curtain airbags with rollover protection are now standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 INFINITI FX45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Andy Lapointe,12/29/2006
This SUV drives better than most sports cars. Unbelievable acceleration and handling. 4WD conquered 12" of snow with ease. Performance and styling make Lexus SUV look like a granny-mobile in comparison. Ghosen strikes again.
Mark,01/20/2005
After driving Porsches for 25 years - including 911's and Turbos, I was ready for a change. I drove the Porsche Cayenne, but could not justify the price tag. Once I slipped into the Infinity FX45, I was hooked! I'm a big guy - 6'4', and I can have my seat totally comfortable with a 6' guy sitting right behind me. The car is fast, and corners and brakes like a sports car. People that know me ask how I could turn in a 911 for an SUV, and I say to them there's not that much difference! Of course the Infinity is no Porsche, but factor in the ability to carry five friends, AND all of thier luggage, and still feel like you're driving a sports car - for less than HALF the price, and it makes sense.
Justin Lane,02/19/2005
I love this SUV! I test drove the Porsche Cayenne S, the Lexus GX470, and the Acura MDX. THEN- I test drove the FX45..I guess a part of me knew I was saving the best for last!! Faster than the Cayenne S-- much better handling than the Lexus GX470 and the Acura. The price is so very justified by the fine, classy, responsive quality you get from the FX45.
Roman DeRosa,12/03/2007
After owning three Q45s and a QX4 and having been extremely pleased with the Infiniti experience, I recently went out and purchased a 2005 FX45 with 14,000 miles on it. The vehicle is a dream, as it handles like a sports sedan. The abundance of power provides frequent thrills, ride quality is superb, and the absence of road noise leaves me constantly wondering if I'm really in an SUV. On top of all that, the vehicle is rock solid. I recently completed a 1,100 mile round trip and averaged approx 18 mpg while driving at average speed of 75-80 mph between San Diego and Beaver, UT. My driving is 80% highway.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 INFINITI FX45 features & specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
