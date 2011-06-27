After driving Porsches for 25 years - including 911's and Turbos, I was ready for a change. I drove the Porsche Cayenne, but could not justify the price tag. Once I slipped into the Infinity FX45, I was hooked! I'm a big guy - 6'4', and I can have my seat totally comfortable with a 6' guy sitting right behind me. The car is fast, and corners and brakes like a sports car. People that know me ask how I could turn in a 911 for an SUV, and I say to them there's not that much difference! Of course the Infinity is no Porsche, but factor in the ability to carry five friends, AND all of thier luggage, and still feel like you're driving a sports car - for less than HALF the price, and it makes sense.

