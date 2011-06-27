  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX45
  4. Used 2005 INFINITI FX45
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2005 INFINITI FX45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standout styling, handles like a sport sedan, potent V8 engine, roomy interior for four, long list of standard features.
  • Cabin lacks the upscale feel of the competition, minimal cargo room, large blind spots, tricky at-the-limit handling, no third-row seating available.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
INFINITI FX45 for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$3,948 - $6,385
Used FX45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you like the styling, the rest of the vehicle isn't likely to let you down, as the FX45 delivers surprisingly adept handling and spirited performance for an SUV.

2005 Highlights

New options for 2005 include a lane departure warning system, Intelligent Cruise Control and a new Intelligent Key. Roof-mounted side curtain airbags with rollover protection are now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 INFINITI FX45.

5(85%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.7
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best driving SUV on the road
Andy Lapointe,12/29/2006
This SUV drives better than most sports cars. Unbelievable acceleration and handling. 4WD conquered 12" of snow with ease. Performance and styling make Lexus SUV look like a granny-mobile in comparison. Ghosen strikes again.
From Porsche to SUV
Mark,01/20/2005
After driving Porsches for 25 years - including 911's and Turbos, I was ready for a change. I drove the Porsche Cayenne, but could not justify the price tag. Once I slipped into the Infinity FX45, I was hooked! I'm a big guy - 6'4', and I can have my seat totally comfortable with a 6' guy sitting right behind me. The car is fast, and corners and brakes like a sports car. People that know me ask how I could turn in a 911 for an SUV, and I say to them there's not that much difference! Of course the Infinity is no Porsche, but factor in the ability to carry five friends, AND all of thier luggage, and still feel like you're driving a sports car - for less than HALF the price, and it makes sense.
Finally!
Justin Lane,02/19/2005
I love this SUV! I test drove the Porsche Cayenne S, the Lexus GX470, and the Acura MDX. THEN- I test drove the FX45..I guess a part of me knew I was saving the best for last!! Faster than the Cayenne S-- much better handling than the Lexus GX470 and the Acura. The price is so very justified by the fine, classy, responsive quality you get from the FX45.
Outstanding in Every Way Imaginable
Roman DeRosa,12/03/2007
After owning three Q45s and a QX4 and having been extremely pleased with the Infiniti experience, I recently went out and purchased a 2005 FX45 with 14,000 miles on it. The vehicle is a dream, as it handles like a sports sedan. The abundance of power provides frequent thrills, ride quality is superb, and the absence of road noise leaves me constantly wondering if I'm really in an SUV. On top of all that, the vehicle is rock solid. I recently completed a 1,100 mile round trip and averaged approx 18 mpg while driving at average speed of 75-80 mph between San Diego and Beaver, UT. My driving is 80% highway.
See all 27 reviews of the 2005 INFINITI FX45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2005 INFINITI FX45 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 INFINITI FX45

Used 2005 INFINITI FX45 Overview

The Used 2005 INFINITI FX45 is offered in the following submodels: FX45 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 INFINITI FX45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 INFINITI FX45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 INFINITI FX45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 INFINITI FX45.

Can't find a used 2005 INFINITI FX45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI FX45 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,939.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI FX45 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,544.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,175.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 INFINITI FX45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI FX45 lease specials

Related Used 2005 INFINITI FX45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles