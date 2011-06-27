Used 2003 INFINITI FX45 for Sale

  • $13,999

    2008 INFINITI FX45 Base

    69,857 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington

    We are proud to present this one of a kind 2008 Infiniti FX45 AWD featuring a White Exterior and a Tan leather interior. The beast is powered by a 4.5L V8 and paired with a smooth shifting automatic transmission. This one of a kind Infiniti FX45 is loaded with all kinds of features like a Technology Package that includes DVD-based navigation system with Birdview, Lane Departure Warning system, Intelligent Cruise Control and brake assist with preview braking. As well as Leather heated seats, sunroof and many more other features! To schedule your test drive today please call Sea-Auto Sales at 425-776-1133.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JNRBS08W18X400132
    Stock: 13276
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,477

    2008 INFINITI FX45 Base

    124,627 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah

    2008 INFINITI FX45.0 DOWN AND 2.99% INTEREST FOR 60 MONTHS (OAC*). Low Book Sales can get your loan approved! We'll secure the best rates and terms available no matter what your credit situation. Perfect credit? Past credit problems? First time buyer? We can help. Let us help you get approved and on the road today. In fact, Low Book Sales is so good at getting people with less than perfect credit approved, that other car dealers use us too. Apply today and put us to the test.Low Book Sales is a Smarter Way to Buy a Car. No Haggle, Upfront LOW Pricing. This Certified vehicle comes with a CLEAN TITLE, Carfax report, 45 Day Warranty, Roadside Assistance, and a Seven-Day Exchange policy just in case you change your mind.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See dealer for details.Internet Price based on financing through the dealership to receive entire discount. Price includes $1,000 dealer rebate for using dealer financing. There will be a dealer documentation fee added to the price of every vehicle. *VEHICLE COMES WITH ONE KEY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JNRBS08W18X400390
    Stock: B13816
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-30-2019

