We are proud to present this one of a kind 2008 Infiniti FX45 AWD featuring a White Exterior and a Tan leather interior. The beast is powered by a 4.5L V8 and paired with a smooth shifting automatic transmission. This one of a kind Infiniti FX45 is loaded with all kinds of features like a Technology Package that includes DVD-based navigation system with Birdview, Lane Departure Warning system, Intelligent Cruise Control and brake assist with preview braking. As well as Leather heated seats, sunroof and many more other features! To schedule your test drive today please call Sea-Auto Sales at 425-776-1133.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRBS08W18X400132 Stock: 13276 Certified Pre-Owned: No
2008 INFINITI FX45.0 DOWN AND 2.99% INTEREST FOR 60 MONTHS (OAC*). Low Book Sales can get your loan approved! We'll secure the best rates and terms available no matter what your credit situation. Perfect credit? Past credit problems? First time buyer? We can help. Let us help you get approved and on the road today. In fact, Low Book Sales is so good at getting people with less than perfect credit approved, that other car dealers use us too. Apply today and put us to the test.Low Book Sales is a Smarter Way to Buy a Car. No Haggle, Upfront LOW Pricing. This Certified vehicle comes with a CLEAN TITLE, Carfax report, 45 Day Warranty, Roadside Assistance, and a Seven-Day Exchange policy just in case you change your mind.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See dealer for details.Internet Price based on financing through the dealership to receive entire discount. Price includes $1,000 dealer rebate for using dealer financing. There will be a dealer documentation fee added to the price of every vehicle. *VEHICLE COMES WITH ONE KEY.
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRBS08W18X400390 Stock: B13816 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 11-30-2019
