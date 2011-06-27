Estimated values
2011 INFINITI FX FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,479
|$12,960
|$14,793
|Clean
|$9,954
|$12,297
|$13,997
|Average
|$8,903
|$10,969
|$12,406
|Rough
|$7,853
|$9,642
|$10,814
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI FX FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,003
|$12,517
|$14,370
|Clean
|$9,502
|$11,876
|$13,597
|Average
|$8,499
|$10,594
|$12,051
|Rough
|$7,496
|$9,313
|$10,505
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI FX FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,356
|$16,962
|$18,909
|Clean
|$13,637
|$16,093
|$17,892
|Average
|$12,198
|$14,356
|$15,858
|Rough
|$10,758
|$12,619
|$13,824