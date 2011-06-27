Everyone who has had a complaint seems to have the manual tranny. While admittedly the automatic is not super powerful, it is a 2.0L 4cyl so what did you expect...? Brake pads changed at 125,000km and 200,000. Rortors replaced at 200,000 (could have machined, but chose to replace. Small things like wiper motor and washer fluid pump went, but $30 on eBay and some elbow grease fixed it up well. At 220,000kms now and I need some suspension work, but even with not so frequent oil changes (every 9,000 or so kms) the thing is a beauty. Original battery just went at 220,000. Fantastic vehicle for the money I paid for it. Way hotter than the Genesis.

