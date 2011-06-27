2004 Hyundai Tiburon Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp styling, available V6 power, generous standard equipment list, reasonable price, great warranty.
- Considerable weight takes it toll on performance, thirsty at the pumps in V6 form.
List Price
$6,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
With clean styling, optional V6 power and a generous warranty, the Tiburon would seem to have no faults, but a few too many pounds and a less-than-athletic suspension keep it from attaining class-leading sport coupe status.
2004 Highlights
The Tiburon's base 2.0-liter inline four has been fitted with continuously variable valve timing. As a result, horsepower creeps up slightly to 138; torque also rises to 136 pound-feet. The base Tiburon now features a standard rear spoiler. The Tiburon GT V6 Special Edition is a late 2004 introduction, and comes loaded with most of the GT's options as standard equipment, as well as unique trim and badging.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Tiburon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jbeeber,04/03/2011
When I decided that it was time for me to get a new car I was really looking for an affordable Mustang. I could not find the Mustang I was looking for and found this car instead. I am very glad that I found this car. I see Mustangs all the time but only once or twice have I ever seen a Tiburon driving around. This car is a great choice for anyone who wants a sporty, rare, and affordable vehicle.
darandell,01/07/2011
Everyone who has had a complaint seems to have the manual tranny. While admittedly the automatic is not super powerful, it is a 2.0L 4cyl so what did you expect...? Brake pads changed at 125,000km and 200,000. Rortors replaced at 200,000 (could have machined, but chose to replace. Small things like wiper motor and washer fluid pump went, but $30 on eBay and some elbow grease fixed it up well. At 220,000kms now and I need some suspension work, but even with not so frequent oil changes (every 9,000 or so kms) the thing is a beauty. Original battery just went at 220,000. Fantastic vehicle for the money I paid for it. Way hotter than the Genesis.
gr8ful4tori,08/16/2013
I bought my 04 Tiburon 4cyl in September of 2012 with 100k on it, That was a year ago. Overall it is a decent car and VERY fun to drive, I just wish it had more power. I live in NY and this car did better in the snow than I thought it would (Hankook S1 Noble2 tires are awesome). The seats are Very uncomfortable and the back seat is almost pointless.
edumorales,11/18/2012
I bought this car back in April with 68,000 miles. . I am the second owner of the vehicle. So far, I am very satisfied with its performance, both in highway and city. It is a very fun to drive and very powerful for its 4 cylinder engine (I drive the 5 speed transmission). When it comes to mpg performance, it varies by fuel brand and driving conditions, like weather altitude, etc. I drive from Chino to Moreno Valley, California on a daily basis, and occasionally to the Los Angeles and San Diego area. Vehicle definitely performs better when driving close to those cities at sea level, and obtains better mpg under those conditions. After seven months, all I can say is that this is a great car!!
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
