2004 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp styling, available V6 power, generous standard equipment list, reasonable price, great warranty.
  • Considerable weight takes it toll on performance, thirsty at the pumps in V6 form.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With clean styling, optional V6 power and a generous warranty, the Tiburon would seem to have no faults, but a few too many pounds and a less-than-athletic suspension keep it from attaining class-leading sport coupe status.

2004 Highlights

The Tiburon's base 2.0-liter inline four has been fitted with continuously variable valve timing. As a result, horsepower creeps up slightly to 138; torque also rises to 136 pound-feet. The base Tiburon now features a standard rear spoiler. The Tiburon GT V6 Special Edition is a late 2004 introduction, and comes loaded with most of the GT's options as standard equipment, as well as unique trim and badging.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
199 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Affordable and Sporty
jbeeber,04/03/2011
When I decided that it was time for me to get a new car I was really looking for an affordable Mustang. I could not find the Mustang I was looking for and found this car instead. I am very glad that I found this car. I see Mustangs all the time but only once or twice have I ever seen a Tiburon driving around. This car is a great choice for anyone who wants a sporty, rare, and affordable vehicle.
Very good for the money
darandell,01/07/2011
Everyone who has had a complaint seems to have the manual tranny. While admittedly the automatic is not super powerful, it is a 2.0L 4cyl so what did you expect...? Brake pads changed at 125,000km and 200,000. Rortors replaced at 200,000 (could have machined, but chose to replace. Small things like wiper motor and washer fluid pump went, but $30 on eBay and some elbow grease fixed it up well. At 220,000kms now and I need some suspension work, but even with not so frequent oil changes (every 9,000 or so kms) the thing is a beauty. Original battery just went at 220,000. Fantastic vehicle for the money I paid for it. Way hotter than the Genesis.
Very Fun, Needs MORE POWER
gr8ful4tori,08/16/2013
I bought my 04 Tiburon 4cyl in September of 2012 with 100k on it, That was a year ago. Overall it is a decent car and VERY fun to drive, I just wish it had more power. I live in NY and this car did better in the snow than I thought it would (Hankook S1 Noble2 tires are awesome). The seats are Very uncomfortable and the back seat is almost pointless.
Fun sport car and great MPG vehicle!!
edumorales,11/18/2012
I bought this car back in April with 68,000 miles. . I am the second owner of the vehicle. So far, I am very satisfied with its performance, both in highway and city. It is a very fun to drive and very powerful for its 4 cylinder engine (I drive the 5 speed transmission). When it comes to mpg performance, it varies by fuel brand and driving conditions, like weather altitude, etc. I drive from Chino to Moreno Valley, California on a daily basis, and occasionally to the Los Angeles and San Diego area. Vehicle definitely performs better when driving close to those cities at sea level, and obtains better mpg under those conditions. After seven months, all I can say is that this is a great car!!
See all 199 reviews of the 2004 Hyundai Tiburon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 5M), GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT V6 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and GT V6 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 66817 and66817 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Tiburons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 66817 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon.

Can't find a used 2004 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,083.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,944.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,307.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,049.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

