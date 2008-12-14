Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 122,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989
- 157,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 46,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 124,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 75,844 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 66,817 miles
$6,000
- 131,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888
- 103,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 56,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,457
Overall Consumer Rating 4.6 89 Reviews
Uifz,12/14/2008
So you're thinking about making a car purchase, however you want something different out there. You're tired of all those 4 door sedans, that all look the same, drive the same, and are BORING...well no fear...because I was in your shoes about a year ago. The 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is an awesome Sports car! The look is great (especially yellow), the ride is comfortable and it's got some juice to it too. It's a QUICK car, not a FAST car (there's a difference). The car simply stands out because of it's engaging and creative look. So far in my one year of having it, zero problems with 20,000 miles of driving since I got it! Did I mention, it's inexpensive?
