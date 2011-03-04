Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 124,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 75,844 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 66,817 miles
$6,000
- 56,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,457
- 122,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989
- 157,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 46,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 131,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888
- 103,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Overall Consumer Rating4.7199 Reviews
jbeeber,04/03/2011
When I decided that it was time for me to get a new car I was really looking for an affordable Mustang. I could not find the Mustang I was looking for and found this car instead. I am very glad that I found this car. I see Mustangs all the time but only once or twice have I ever seen a Tiburon driving around. This car is a great choice for anyone who wants a sporty, rare, and affordable vehicle.
