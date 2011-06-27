Vehicle overview

In recent years, Hyundai has mastered the art of giving people more than they've paid for, delivering vehicles whose generous warranties and standard features lists belie their ultralow price tags. The 2007 Hyundai Tiburon reflects the manufacturer's effort to translate this approach to the sport coupe segment.

Appearance counts for a lot in the sport-coupe world, and the Hyundai Tiburon has the sort of sharp lines that make a car stand apart from the pack. In profile, it's especially eye-catching, with a rising beltline, scooped outside detail and sweeping roof line. The Tiburon's upscale look is topped off with side sculpting and slick alloy wheels shod with performance tires.

Although the Tiburon is a sport coupe, its suspension tuning is on the soft side, resulting in compromises with regard to handling. This is something driving enthusiasts will notice in back-to-back test-drives with the Tiburon's competition. Still, the handling is competent enough for most folks, and the Tiburon offers a forgiving ride for those who value comfort over performance.

A more serious problem is engine power, as even the Tiburon's V6 is now outclassed by the four-cylinders of many competitors. Given these weaknesses and the car's aging design, we think shoppers would be better served by a variety of other choices, including the Chevrolet Cobalt SS, Ford Mustang V6, Honda Civic Si or Mitsubishi Eclipse.