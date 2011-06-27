  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car

2007 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Predictable driving dynamics, clean interior styling, lengthy standard equipment list, affordable price, stellar warranty.
  • Handling not as sharp as most rivals, weak engines.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Hyundai Tiburon for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,232 - $4,021
Used Tiburon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though affordable, the 2007 Hyundai Tiburon's age, lack of power and handling finesse put it near the bottom of our list.

Vehicle overview

In recent years, Hyundai has mastered the art of giving people more than they've paid for, delivering vehicles whose generous warranties and standard features lists belie their ultralow price tags. The 2007 Hyundai Tiburon reflects the manufacturer's effort to translate this approach to the sport coupe segment.

Appearance counts for a lot in the sport-coupe world, and the Hyundai Tiburon has the sort of sharp lines that make a car stand apart from the pack. In profile, it's especially eye-catching, with a rising beltline, scooped outside detail and sweeping roof line. The Tiburon's upscale look is topped off with side sculpting and slick alloy wheels shod with performance tires.

Although the Tiburon is a sport coupe, its suspension tuning is on the soft side, resulting in compromises with regard to handling. This is something driving enthusiasts will notice in back-to-back test-drives with the Tiburon's competition. Still, the handling is competent enough for most folks, and the Tiburon offers a forgiving ride for those who value comfort over performance.

A more serious problem is engine power, as even the Tiburon's V6 is now outclassed by the four-cylinders of many competitors. Given these weaknesses and the car's aging design, we think shoppers would be better served by a variety of other choices, including the Chevrolet Cobalt SS, Ford Mustang V6, Honda Civic Si or Mitsubishi Eclipse.

2007 Hyundai Tiburon models

The 2007 Hyundai Tiburon coupe is available in GS, GT, GT Limited and SE trims. Standard equipment for the GS includes a tire-pressure monitoring system, air-conditioning, a six-speaker stereo with CD player, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, foglamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler. The GT adds automatic climate control, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth/leather seats, chrome interior accents, a trip computer and 17-inch wheels. The GT Limited includes red leather upholstery, a power sunroof and a 440-watt Infinity audio system. The SE adds a sport-tuned suspension, a high-mounted rear spoiler, aluminum pedals, manual air-conditioning, a Kenwood CD/MP3 audio system, cross-drilled brake rotors with red calipers and a six-speed manual transmission.

2007 Highlights

The Tiburon puts on a somewhat new face for 2007 with revamped front and rear fascias, headlights, taillights, hood, front fenders and exhaust tips. The cabin has been spiffed up with blue backlit gauges and chrome accents and MP3 capability, and a tire-pressure monitoring system is now standard. SE models get standard stability control, traction control, larger and cross-drilled brake rotors, a track-tuned suspension and a full-size spare.

Performance & mpg

The GS comes with a 138-horsepower, 2.0-liter inline-4. Step up to the GT, SE or GT Limited, and you'll get a 2.7-liter V6 rated at 172 hp and 181 pound-feet of torque. Although smooth, the V6 is considerably down on power for this segment. The GS, GT and GT Limited are available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, while the SE can only be had with a six-speed manual.

Safety

All Tiburons come standard with side airbags for front occupants, a tire-pressure monitor and antilock brakes. Traction control and electronic stability control are standard on the SE, but aren't available on other models. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Hyundai Tiburon earned a full five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. Side-impact testing found the Tiburon earning a four-star rating.

Driving

The four-cylinder engine provides barely adequate power for this 3,000-pound coupe, so upgrading to the V6-powered GT, GT Limited or SE is strongly encouraged. When the Tiburon is driven hard, it lacks the athleticism of its more nimble competitors. The SE offers a sport-tuned suspension for more responsive handling and a tauter ride, but even that Tiburon is not as light on its feet as the class leaders. The Tiburon's V6 is confident but not eager and its steering is a bit slow and numb. However, when driven in a relaxed manner, this Hyundai performs capably and delivers a smooth ride.

Interior

The 2007 Hyundai Tiburon has a simple but handsome cockpit. At first glance, it's evident that the interior designers wanted to impart a high-quality look and feel to the cabin. Everything is laid out in a straightforward fashion, free of gimmickry. Fiddle with the climate control knobs and the silky fluidity with which they move would do a Honda proud. Bolstered sport seats help keep occupants in place during enthusiastic cornering, and the large speedometer and tachometer are easy to read at a glance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(72%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 2007 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited
Nick E.,04/09/2016
GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Tiburon with 73,500 miles on it with an after market exhaust. Today it has around 133000 miles on it and just installed a K&N cold air intake. I drive it around town and mostly on the highway between school and my home town. Topped it on the highway around 150 mph. 0-60 is roughly 8s. Good: The sound of the engine when accelerating. Looks. Many options for customization. Car isn't heavy. still attracts attention. Bad: Paint has started to peal. replaced the Gt wing with a color matched Se wing, and repainted the side mirrors. lately noticed little spots on the right side, but at this moment can not be seen unless looking for it. Sunroof is having faults opening and closing. Not enough acceleration. Fuel consumption could be better. I'm 6'6" tall, the seats are reclined back and moved in the most aft position. Lumbar is just about useless, causing my back to hurt on long drives. Really wish it was a manual. My advice for new owners: Value of the car will drop sharply. Great car for high school and college students.
Definitly worth the money
truckinnines,01/22/2010
I've owned the car for over 7 months now and barely have a complaint about it. Fuel economy is great for the V6 power. I get 26 mpg city and almost 30 highway. 6 speed is tons of fun, zippy but could use more power. Interior is very sexy(2 tone leather) and i can't get enough compliments about it. It definitely needs a remote truck release but that's just about it. You would not be disappointed going with this car, I will own this until the tires fall off.
Tampa Tib
Tampa Tib,12/24/2008
I have owned my 07 Tiburon for over a year and I have not had a single problem with it in any way. This car is compact, and fun to drive. People will turn their head when they see you drive by. I have had compliments from other drivers while at the red light. The exterior gives a very sporty and pricey look. The interior is very sharp and modern looking. The vehicle is built very strong which is noticeable when you get in and close the door. Friends will want a ride with you all of the time. My friend say in the drivers seat, turned on the car and said "wow". The engine sounds great for a 4 cyl. and acceleration is impressive. I recommend this car mostly for reliability and looks.
pretty good car
JoeDon,11/10/2009
I bought this car because it was the first "Nice car" I could get. I had driven beaters until this car. It handles pretty well, I live in the country and I've only lost traction once on a turn. Power is pretty good, but for the size of the engine it should have much more power. I love the looks of the car inside and out, styling is great. One aggravating thing is the 4 gear auto transmission, whenever driven on the highway it could much better if it had a 5th gear, and probably much better mpg. Bad choice of only 4 gears. Recently hit a deer at 55 mph and car held up well, only had to replace a headlight and the hood. All in all, a decent buy for a cheaper sporty car. Mpg on highway is great
See all 58 reviews of the 2007 Hyundai Tiburon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon.

Can't find a used 2007 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,430.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,624.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tiburon lease specials

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles