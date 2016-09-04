Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 157,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 122,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989
- 46,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 131,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888
- 103,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 124,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 75,844 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 66,817 miles
$6,000
- 56,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,457
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Nick E.,04/09/2016
GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Tiburon with 73,500 miles on it with an after market exhaust. Today it has around 133000 miles on it and just installed a K&N cold air intake. I drive it around town and mostly on the highway between school and my home town. Topped it on the highway around 150 mph. 0-60 is roughly 8s. Good: The sound of the engine when accelerating. Looks. Many options for customization. Car isn't heavy. still attracts attention. Bad: Paint has started to peal. replaced the Gt wing with a color matched Se wing, and repainted the side mirrors. lately noticed little spots on the right side, but at this moment can not be seen unless looking for it. Sunroof is having faults opening and closing. Not enough acceleration. Fuel consumption could be better. I'm 6'6" tall, the seats are reclined back and moved in the most aft position. Lumbar is just about useless, causing my back to hurt on long drives. Really wish it was a manual. My advice for new owners: Value of the car will drop sharply. Great car for high school and college students.
