Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$3,037
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,792
|$2,724
|$3,247
|Average
|$1,374
|$2,099
|$2,490
|Rough
|$957
|$1,474
|$1,734
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,004
|$2,267
|Clean
|$1,389
|$1,798
|$2,031
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,385
|$1,557
|Rough
|$742
|$973
|$1,084
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$3,031
|$3,617
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,719
|$3,240
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,095
|$2,485
|Rough
|$954
|$1,471
|$1,730
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,703
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,424
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,868
|$2,223
|Rough
|$842
|$1,312
|$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,882
|$3,423
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,585
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,992
|$2,352
|Rough
|$923
|$1,399
|$1,637
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,586
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,320
|$2,776
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,788
|$2,129
|Rough
|$803
|$1,255
|$1,483
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,182
|$3,427
|$4,131
|Clean
|$1,954
|$3,074
|$3,700
|Average
|$1,498
|$2,369
|$2,838
|Rough
|$1,043
|$1,663
|$1,976