Consumer Rating
(7)
1998 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling, comfortable interior, zippy engine, and good handling.
  • Lots of squeaks and rattles from rear hatch.
Hyundai Tiburon for Sale
List Price Estimate
$707 - $1,641
Used Tiburon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Five years ago, Hyundai displayed a mouth-watering concept car at national auto shows. Called the HCD-II, showgoers could hardly swallow the fact that the same company that produced the Excel could, or would, dream up something like the HCD-II. Hyundai execs promised that a production version of the showcar was on the drawing board.

The following year, HCD-III arrived and contained an innovative side-saddle rear seat that a passenger could sit in sideways and stretch out. Excellent concept, Hyundai. Young consumers drooled in anticipation of the forthcoming HCD production car with the cool back seat.

Alas, it was not meant to be. The Tiburon arrives at a compromise between federal regulations and designer fantasy in base and FX trim levels. This year, both base and F/X trims get a 140-horsepower 2.0-liter engine. The F/X enjoys further enhancements such as rear disc brakes and alloy wheels. With just over 2,600 pounds to motivate, the FX's engine moves the Tiburon along reasonably quick, but we think this shark's bark is worse than it's bite.

Just look at that sheetmetal, would you? Looks like some Hyundai stylists pilfered sketches for the next zany Toyota Celica. This car will definitely get you noticed, but not for blazing performance. This is a car for stylin', dude. Inside is a snug but attractive interior that borrows design cues from several popular sport coupes, past and present. Dual airbags are standard, while ABS is optional only on the upper-level FX.

Tiburon is a belated replacement for the Scoupe, which disappeared last year. Improved all-around, Hyundai's sport coupe is much better, but will it sell? Obviously, the target market is the same young, style-conscious, and financially impaired bunch that buy the Toyota Paseo, Volkswagen GTI, Dodge Neon Sport and Pontiac Sunfire GT. We think that the stylish Tiburon will compete very well from a design standpoint, but without improved acceleration from the FX to compete with the Pontiac and Dodge and consumer confidence in its ability to hold up as well as a Toyota, this species may be doomed to the same fate as the late Mazda MX-3: extinction.

1998 Highlights

Base Tiburons get the 2.0-liter 140-horsepower engine as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

AMAZING
AMAZING,10/30/2007
I bought a 1998 Hyundai tiburon and i am complete satisified! It is an amazing reliable car that is REALLY fun to drive! It is fast and stylish at the same time. A definate best buy!!
Surprisingly reliable little sporty car
Happy AZ Customer!,07/17/2008
I'm a hardcore VW car lover, but with my insurance doubling when I moved from MI to AZ on my VW I decided I needed a new car. I wanted to buy something cheap just to hold me over until I found my real car. I was pretty shocked how much I like this car. The gas mileage is great (like 28 more or less depending on friskiness at wheel) but it has enough pep to beat any automatic with gusto and has withstood the hot AZ temps with no problems. Interior sucks, but that is probably from my climate. We're at 127000 and going strong!
Great Car, Fun to Drive
Tenacious D,01/28/2003
Have had no problems at all, Love the cars style, quality, handling, acceleration, and speed. No complaints!
Not something I will buy again
Summercc1,04/06/2002
I bought a tiburon in 1998, and have had some MAJOR issues with this car like the transmition, shift lock override, and others (to many to list), hyundai is supposed to have turned around so much that I trusted there GREAT warrenty, well I learned my lesson never will I buy another one.
See all 7 reviews of the 1998 Hyundai Tiburon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Hyundai Tiburon
More About This Model

The Tiburon is a car worthy of the name Hyundai. Wait, that didn’t come out right. Rather, Hyundai is rebuilding their image these days by marketing more than just an affordable means of transportation. Hyundai now makes cars that are actually fun to drive. Take the Tiburon (Spanish for "shark") for the most recent example of brave design, quality workmanship, and change for the better.

Remember the old days, when Hyundai sold unreliable pieces of junk that even homeless people could afford to lease? It sure beat living in a cardboard box, and even if the thing broke down, it would remain pretty much waterproof. Well, Hyundai would like you to forget about the old days; hence the ad campaign proclaiming "It’s a whole new Hyundai."

While the more affluent homeless people can probably still afford them, Hyundais are slowly moving up the food chain, and the Tiburon FX we tested weighed in at a hefty $19,224. But for 1998, the base car comes with the same engine as the sporty FX, and at a much more attractive price. That is if you can live without a spoiler, fog lamps, power windows and air conditioning.

And these days, Hyundais look a lot more substantial than a simple water-resistant galvanized steel box. The Tiburon in particular has a more appealing appearance than most cars, at any price. With curves that would make Barbie jealous, a raspy exhaust note, and refreshing interior design, the Tiburon is practically a concept vehicle. And what a concept it is.

Inside, you wouldn’t guess that the car has a base price of under $20,000. Decked out in black leather, most cars give their occupants claustrophobic nervousness. But even our bigger-than-average editors found comfort in the Tib’s front seats. We neglect to mention the rear seats because no one was adventurous, or limber enough to climb back there. Basically, the rear seat is there in case you’re too lazy to stow luggage in the trunk.

Gauges are easy to read, shaped slightly elliptical: another nice touch. The cruise control is not the most user-friendly gizmo ever invented, but at least the instrument stalk is made of substantial plastic. One really annoying quirk, encountered in all new Hyundais, is the door chime. The thing sounds like a high-pitched synthesized rat squeal, if that’s possible. But since Hyundai uses that grating chime in all their cars, we can’t really fault the Tiburon.

The only fault we must complain about is the placement of cupholders, which slide out from beneath the radio on the center console. And the reason for complaint is that, so positioned, the radio volume knob is easily bumped, which can be painful to the eardrums. The Tiburon has the most sensitive volume control this side of the Camaro, mute being one notch away from full-blast.

Driving the Tiburon is a surprisingly pleasant experience, in keeping with the rest of the car. Gear shifts are smooth and short, with the exception of reverse, which can occasionally be stubbornly resistant. The engine, with a two-liter displacement good for 140 horsepower, makes a jubilant noise when revved up, one that the driver will delight in when sudden speed is demanded. Passengers will not delight, however, in the fact that the engine always sounds like that, regardless of how rev-happy the driver. But sound sometimes being an inaccurate voice for performance, enthusiasts will not be satisfied with the Tiburon’s relatively weak motor. To avoid embarrassment, just don’t try to race any American V-8s.

Being the front-wheel-drive breed of coupe, understeer is the Tiburon’s bane on twisty back roads. But steering proved tight, and the tires hug even lumpy roads thanks to a supple suspension just compliant enough around corners to keep the car from breaking loose from the pavement. In fact, even over rough pothole-ridden dirt roads, the Tiburon remained rattle-free and easy on the driver; quite remarkable for a car this size.

Against the competition, Hyundai is making a case for itself. Who wants a Saturn, or a weird-looking Ford Escort ZX2 Hot when the Tiburon looks so cool? On the other hand, for less than $19,224, you could get a less-radical Nissan 200SX SE-R, with a much more refined engine and more usable space, or even our perennial favorite Mazda Miata, which handles like nothing else in this price range, and accelerates with equal gusto.

It’s a tough sell, but Hyundai is moving in the right direction. Now if they can survive the fall of the Asian market, just long enough to live up to the exciting new image they’ve created for themselves… Hyundai will soon be synonymous with "fun ride".

Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and FX 2dr Hatchback.

