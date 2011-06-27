1998 Hyundai Tiburon Review
Pros & Cons
- Aggressive styling, comfortable interior, zippy engine, and good handling.
- Lots of squeaks and rattles from rear hatch.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Five years ago, Hyundai displayed a mouth-watering concept car at national auto shows. Called the HCD-II, showgoers could hardly swallow the fact that the same company that produced the Excel could, or would, dream up something like the HCD-II. Hyundai execs promised that a production version of the showcar was on the drawing board.
The following year, HCD-III arrived and contained an innovative side-saddle rear seat that a passenger could sit in sideways and stretch out. Excellent concept, Hyundai. Young consumers drooled in anticipation of the forthcoming HCD production car with the cool back seat.
Alas, it was not meant to be. The Tiburon arrives at a compromise between federal regulations and designer fantasy in base and FX trim levels. This year, both base and F/X trims get a 140-horsepower 2.0-liter engine. The F/X enjoys further enhancements such as rear disc brakes and alloy wheels. With just over 2,600 pounds to motivate, the FX's engine moves the Tiburon along reasonably quick, but we think this shark's bark is worse than it's bite.
Just look at that sheetmetal, would you? Looks like some Hyundai stylists pilfered sketches for the next zany Toyota Celica. This car will definitely get you noticed, but not for blazing performance. This is a car for stylin', dude. Inside is a snug but attractive interior that borrows design cues from several popular sport coupes, past and present. Dual airbags are standard, while ABS is optional only on the upper-level FX.
Tiburon is a belated replacement for the Scoupe, which disappeared last year. Improved all-around, Hyundai's sport coupe is much better, but will it sell? Obviously, the target market is the same young, style-conscious, and financially impaired bunch that buy the Toyota Paseo, Volkswagen GTI, Dodge Neon Sport and Pontiac Sunfire GT. We think that the stylish Tiburon will compete very well from a design standpoint, but without improved acceleration from the FX to compete with the Pontiac and Dodge and consumer confidence in its ability to hold up as well as a Toyota, this species may be doomed to the same fate as the late Mazda MX-3: extinction.
