Used 2004 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews

Affordable and Sporty jbeeber , 04/03/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful When I decided that it was time for me to get a new car I was really looking for an affordable Mustang. I could not find the Mustang I was looking for and found this car instead. I am very glad that I found this car. I see Mustangs all the time but only once or twice have I ever seen a Tiburon driving around. This car is a great choice for anyone who wants a sporty, rare, and affordable vehicle. Report Abuse

Very good for the money darandell , 01/07/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Everyone who has had a complaint seems to have the manual tranny. While admittedly the automatic is not super powerful, it is a 2.0L 4cyl so what did you expect...? Brake pads changed at 125,000km and 200,000. Rortors replaced at 200,000 (could have machined, but chose to replace. Small things like wiper motor and washer fluid pump went, but $30 on eBay and some elbow grease fixed it up well. At 220,000kms now and I need some suspension work, but even with not so frequent oil changes (every 9,000 or so kms) the thing is a beauty. Original battery just went at 220,000. Fantastic vehicle for the money I paid for it. Way hotter than the Genesis. Report Abuse

Very Fun, Needs MORE POWER gr8ful4tori , 08/16/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 04 Tiburon 4cyl in September of 2012 with 100k on it, That was a year ago. Overall it is a decent car and VERY fun to drive, I just wish it had more power. I live in NY and this car did better in the snow than I thought it would (Hankook S1 Noble2 tires are awesome). The seats are Very uncomfortable and the back seat is almost pointless. Report Abuse

Fun sport car and great MPG vehicle!! edumorales , 11/18/2012 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in April with 68,000 miles. . I am the second owner of the vehicle. So far, I am very satisfied with its performance, both in highway and city. It is a very fun to drive and very powerful for its 4 cylinder engine (I drive the 5 speed transmission). When it comes to mpg performance, it varies by fuel brand and driving conditions, like weather altitude, etc. I drive from Chino to Moreno Valley, California on a daily basis, and occasionally to the Los Angeles and San Diego area. Vehicle definitely performs better when driving close to those cities at sea level, and obtains better mpg under those conditions. After seven months, all I can say is that this is a great car!! Report Abuse