Vehicle overview

The Hyundai Tiburon received a full redesign in 2003, and the changes that were rendered nudged the nameplate upmarket. Much has been made of the styling; in profile, it could almost be a body double for a Ferrari 456 GT, due mostly to its rising beltline, scooped outside detail and sweeping roofline.

"Pinched waist" side sculpting and slick alloy wheels wearing performance tires complete the car's head-turning looks. Compared to the lightweights of the sport coupe class, the Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 is plump at just over 3,000 pounds and this, along with soft suspension tuning, limits its handling abilities. If you're an enthusiast looking for a car to drive hard on the back roads, the Civic Si or Cooper S would be a better bet. On the flip side, the 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is a good fit for the vast majority of buyers who want something that looks stylish and sporty, yet is comfortable enough for everyday driving. Add in a long list of standard equipment and affordable pricing, and this Hyundai car is certainly worth a look.