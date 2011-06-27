  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon
  4. Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(89)
Appraise this car

2006 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Predictable driving dynamics, clean interior styling, generous standard equipment list, reasonable price, great warranty.
  • Considerable curb weight takes its toll on performance, V6 is thirsty at the pumps, weak acceleration with base four-cylinder.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Hyundai Tiburon for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,079 - $3,932
Used Tiburon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With clean styling, optional V6 power and a generous warranty, the 2006 Hyundai Tiburon would seem a top sport coupe choice. Alas, a few too many pounds, ho-hum engine outputs and a less-than-athletic suspension keep it a few paces off the leading budget sport coupes.

Vehicle overview

The Hyundai Tiburon received a full redesign in 2003, and the changes that were rendered nudged the nameplate upmarket. Much has been made of the styling; in profile, it could almost be a body double for a Ferrari 456 GT, due mostly to its rising beltline, scooped outside detail and sweeping roofline.

"Pinched waist" side sculpting and slick alloy wheels wearing performance tires complete the car's head-turning looks. Compared to the lightweights of the sport coupe class, the Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 is plump at just over 3,000 pounds and this, along with soft suspension tuning, limits its handling abilities. If you're an enthusiast looking for a car to drive hard on the back roads, the Civic Si or Cooper S would be a better bet. On the flip side, the 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is a good fit for the vast majority of buyers who want something that looks stylish and sporty, yet is comfortable enough for everyday driving. Add in a long list of standard equipment and affordable pricing, and this Hyundai car is certainly worth a look.

2006 Hyundai Tiburon models

The Hyundai Tiburon coupe is available in GS, GT, GT Limited and SE trims. Standard equipment for the GS includes air conditioning, six-speaker stereo with CD player, side airbags, sport seats, power windows and locks, keyless entry, foglamps, four-wheel disc brakes, 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler. The GT adds automatic climate control, cruise control, a trip computer, 17-inch wheels and a more dramatic rear spoiler. The GT Limited includes leather seats, a sunroof and 440-watt Infinity audio system. The sporty SE includes red front brake calipers, ABS, foglamps, a high-mounted rear spoiler, aluminum pedals, manual-control air conditioning, metal grain interior trim, a Kenwood CD/MP3 audio system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The SE also features auxiliary torque, voltmeter and vacuum gauges.

2006 Highlights

A GT Limited trim level, featuring beige leather seating and a 440-watt Infinity audio system, has been added for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The GS comes with a 138-hp, 2.0-liter inline four. Step up to the GT or SE, and you're rewarded with a 2.7-liter V6 rated at 172 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. The GS and GT are available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, while the SE can be had with either a six-speed manual or the automatic. The GT and SE feature a tauter ride, thanks to higher spring rates, stiffer shock absorbers and larger antiroll bars.

Safety

All Tiburons come standard with seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants. Four-wheel disc brakes are also included; antilock brakes are standard on the SE and optional on all other models. In NHTSA crash tests, the Hyundai Tiburon earned a full five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. Side-impact testing returned a four-star rating.

Driving

The four-cylinder engine provides barely adequate power for this 3,000-pound coupe, so upgrading to the V6-powered GT or SE is strongly encouraged. When the Tiburon is driven hard, it lacks the athleticism of its lighter weight competitors. Its V6 is confident but not eager, its steering is a bit slow and numb, and it's heavy for a sport coupe. However, when driven in a relaxed manner, this Hyundai car performs capably and delivers a smooth ride.

Interior

The 2006 Hyundai Tiburon has a simple but handsome cockpit. At first glance, it's evident that the interior designers wanted to impart a high-quality look and feel to the cabin. Everything is laid out in a straightforward fashion free of gimmickry. Fiddle with the climate control knobs, and the silky fluidity with which they move would do a Honda proud. Bolstered sport seats help keep occupants in place during enthusiastic cornering, and the large speedometer and tachometer are easy to read at a glance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.6
89 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 Tiburon = Best Tiburon of 'em all
Uifz,12/14/2008
So you're thinking about making a car purchase, however you want something different out there. You're tired of all those 4 door sedans, that all look the same, drive the same, and are BORING...well no fear...because I was in your shoes about a year ago. The 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is an awesome Sports car! The look is great (especially yellow), the ride is comfortable and it's got some juice to it too. It's a QUICK car, not a FAST car (there's a difference). The car simply stands out because of it's engaging and creative look. So far in my one year of having it, zero problems with 20,000 miles of driving since I got it! Did I mention, it's inexpensive?
Take the spring out!
matman142,07/02/2010
Ok so i have an 06 Tiburon SE V6 and it came with the 6 speed manual and as you have probably read these tiburons have terrible clutch problems. Take that pesky spring out and this car is a dream to own. Great handling and decent performance plus i bought it used and it still has 1 year left on the powertrain warranty and 6 years left on roadside assistance! Overall a very good car for the money
Excellent value
ccrater4,11/21/2012
I bought my Tiburon GT for $8000 about a year ago. I've loved it since day one. It is over all an awesome car to drive. Although, it is not the fastest car. If you are looking for something to race it may not be for you. Its lack of power isn't justified by its fuel economy. I would expect better than 18 city from a 2.7L V6. Over all I would recommend this car to anyone. It is a great deal and is very fun to drive.
Love at First Sight
Nathan,03/18/2006
I purchased my 2006 Tiburon SE almost 2 months ago. It is a dream car. I recommend to buy the higher model, the SE. It is well worth the meager $22,000. I first test drove a silver one. And then went to another dealership and found an orange one that I fell in love with. Even though the numbers don't sound like much 2.7 L with 172 hp and $22,000. It's lightning fast.
See all 89 reviews of the 2006 Hyundai Tiburon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon.

Can't find a used 2006 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,192.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,790.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,602.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,266.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tiburon lease specials

Related Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles