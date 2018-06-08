Used 2003 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me
- 56,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,457
- 124,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 75,844 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 66,817 miles
$6,000
- 122,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989
- 157,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 46,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 131,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888
- 103,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
slane920,08/06/2018
GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I still love this car. I bought it brand new in 2003 and drive it every day and still enjoy driving it. Every time I drive another vehicle, I miss my car and breathe a sigh of relief when I'm back in my Tiburon. It's fun to drive, responsive, and accelerates with strength as soon as I put my foot on the gas. Plus, this thing has hauled tons of stuff for me over the years, including two mountain bikes at the same time with the rear and passenger seats folded down and the hatch fully closed! I plan to get 300,000 miles from it. Although I'd love to continue well past that, and I believe the engine and transmission would let me, the lower section of the doors are dealing with a good bit of rust that just doesn't seem quite worth repairing. Even the gas mileage is still competitive with what I'm seeing offered these days. I average about 27 mpg on my typical, suburban commute.
