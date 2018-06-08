Used 2003 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Tiburon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  • 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in Red
    used

    2003 Hyundai Tiburon

    56,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,457

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    124,551 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    75,844 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    66,817 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    122,858 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,989

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Black
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    157,794 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    46,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited

    131,240 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,888

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    103,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

15 Years and 285,000 Miles Later
slane920,08/06/2018
GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I still love this car. I bought it brand new in 2003 and drive it every day and still enjoy driving it. Every time I drive another vehicle, I miss my car and breathe a sigh of relief when I'm back in my Tiburon. It's fun to drive, responsive, and accelerates with strength as soon as I put my foot on the gas. Plus, this thing has hauled tons of stuff for me over the years, including two mountain bikes at the same time with the rear and passenger seats folded down and the hatch fully closed! I plan to get 300,000 miles from it. Although I'd love to continue well past that, and I believe the engine and transmission would let me, the lower section of the doors are dealing with a good bit of rust that just doesn't seem quite worth repairing. Even the gas mileage is still competitive with what I'm seeing offered these days. I average about 27 mpg on my typical, suburban commute.
Report abuse
