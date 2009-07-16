Used 2005 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 122,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989
- 124,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 75,844 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 66,817 miles
$6,000
- 157,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 56,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,457
- 46,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 131,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888
- 103,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Tiburon searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.795 Reviews
Report abuse
nfinitygrl,07/16/2009
This was my first new car and I've completely loved driving it. It's fast, gotten me out of scary highway situations more than once and it's never, ever given me mechanical problems. I've kept up all maintenance diligently as I didn't want to void any of the warranties. The low profile tires are a bit pricey to replace but other than that, upkeep hasn't been bad. The car sits low and that helps increase chances of a cracked windshield, which I've replaced once. But after having the car for only 4 years, it is rusting in 3 places. Hyundai's warranty won't fix it as the 3 year paint warranty expired and the rust hasn't "perforated" the metal completely. Sadly, I will be replacing it :(
Related Hyundai Tiburon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Marietta GA
- Used Hyundai Accent Anchorage AK
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Bronx NY
- Used Hyundai Accent Riverside CA
- Used Hyundai Accent Akron OH
- Used Hyundai Azera Irvine CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric Manassas VA
- Used Hyundai Azera Rockford IL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015 Fort Worth TX
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016 Decatur GA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2018 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h