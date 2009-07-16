Used 2005 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Tiburon Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    122,858 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,989

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    124,551 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    75,844 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    66,817 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Black
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    157,794 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in Red
    used

    2003 Hyundai Tiburon

    56,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,457

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    46,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited

    131,240 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,888

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    103,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.795 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Only 4 years old and rusting
nfinitygrl,07/16/2009
This was my first new car and I've completely loved driving it. It's fast, gotten me out of scary highway situations more than once and it's never, ever given me mechanical problems. I've kept up all maintenance diligently as I didn't want to void any of the warranties. The low profile tires are a bit pricey to replace but other than that, upkeep hasn't been bad. The car sits low and that helps increase chances of a cracked windshield, which I've replaced once. But after having the car for only 4 years, it is rusting in 3 places. Hyundai's warranty won't fix it as the 3 year paint warranty expired and the rust hasn't "perforated" the metal completely. Sadly, I will be replacing it :(
Report abuse
