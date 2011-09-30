Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tiburon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  • 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in Red
    used

    2003 Hyundai Tiburon

    56,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,457

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    124,551 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    75,844 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    66,817 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    122,858 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,989

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Black
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    157,794 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS

    46,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited

    131,240 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,888

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT

    103,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Tiburon searches:

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon
  4. Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.261 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (5%)
I love my Tib
cora_v,09/30/2011
I bought my Tib brand new and yes the radio went within three months and yes the front wheel barrings keep going(left 2x right 3x), it goes through headlights like no tomorrow, has had 3 alts and those tires phew, can they make some decent tires for this car? And right now my timing belt and water pump just blew at 135,000 (replaced at 90,000). I still love this car. My husband wants me to get rid of it but its perfect. Handles great, good on gas, zip in and out of traffic, I have no trouble in ice and snow or rain. I would buy this car all over again. When the time comes to get another vehcile I will buy another Hyundai.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Tiburon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Hyundai Tiburon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings