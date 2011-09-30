Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 56,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,457
- 124,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 75,844 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 66,817 miles
$6,000
- 122,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989
- 157,794 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 46,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 131,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888
- 103,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Tiburon searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tiburon
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.261 Reviews
Report abuse
cora_v,09/30/2011
I bought my Tib brand new and yes the radio went within three months and yes the front wheel barrings keep going(left 2x right 3x), it goes through headlights like no tomorrow, has had 3 alts and those tires phew, can they make some decent tires for this car? And right now my timing belt and water pump just blew at 135,000 (replaced at 90,000). I still love this car. My husband wants me to get rid of it but its perfect. Handles great, good on gas, zip in and out of traffic, I have no trouble in ice and snow or rain. I would buy this car all over again. When the time comes to get another vehcile I will buy another Hyundai.
Related Hyundai Tiburon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2011
- Used Volvo C30 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2013
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2012
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2010
- Used Audi TTS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2012
- Used Dodge Viper 2010
- Used Toyota Matrix 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2011
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Long Island City NY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Brooklyn NY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Albany NY
- Used Hyundai Accent Washington DC
- Used Hyundai Venue Los Angeles CA
- Used Hyundai Accent Winston Salem NC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Tupelo MS
- Used Hyundai Equus Pompano Beach FL
- Used Hyundai Venue Philadelphia PA
- Used Hyundai Azera Baton Rouge LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2017 Miami Beach FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017 Tallahassee FL
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2015 York PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News