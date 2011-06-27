  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(95)
2005 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid V6 power, predictable driving dynamics, clean interior styling, generous standard equipment list, reasonable price, great warranty.
  • Considerable weight takes its toll on performance, thirsty at the pumps in V6 form.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With clean styling, optional V6 power and a generous warranty, the Tiburon would seem to have no faults, but a few too many pounds and a less-than-athletic suspension keep it from attaining class-leading sport coupe status.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, Hyundai shuffles the Tiburon's trim levels and revises the interior and exterior styling. Outside, the Tiburon receives a new grille and lower fascia, new headlamps and foglamps, redesigned side mirrors, a revised side garnish, new taillamps and new badging. Interior updates include new seat cloth, floor mats, overhead console and center air vent controls. Cars with the six-speed manual transmission get a new shift knob as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only 4 years old and rusting
nfinitygrl,07/16/2009
This was my first new car and I've completely loved driving it. It's fast, gotten me out of scary highway situations more than once and it's never, ever given me mechanical problems. I've kept up all maintenance diligently as I didn't want to void any of the warranties. The low profile tires are a bit pricey to replace but other than that, upkeep hasn't been bad. The car sits low and that helps increase chances of a cracked windshield, which I've replaced once. But after having the car for only 4 years, it is rusting in 3 places. Hyundai's warranty won't fix it as the 3 year paint warranty expired and the rust hasn't "perforated" the metal completely. Sadly, I will be replacing it :(
Smooth ride for smooth roads
DCKID,04/18/2010
I really loved this car when I purchased it in Fl. It had a great exterior and the sound system really pumped! I never had mechanical trouble or any trouble for that matter until I came to DC. The numerous pot-holes took a SERIOUS toll on the high performance tires. In the course of 2 years I blew 4 tires, and replaced more then 10. It was fun to drive but only on smooth streets, you can feel EVERY SINGLE NOOK&CRANNY in the street! Buyer beware if you live somewhere with jacked up roads!
Awesome car!!
Banana,11/27/2007
I love this car! I bought my Tiburon new in 2005 and have never had a problem with it. It is Super fun to drive and speeds up really nice. Very smooth acceleration and great gas mileage. Interior design is incredible as well as exterior. This car comes equipped with tons of features and is definately worth the money. Trunk space is enormous for such a small car. My massage table fits in there perfectly. Only problem is if you have someone who is 6' in your back seat. haha.. not too comfortable. But otherwise the car is very comfortable and a great ride!
Sweet Ride
Stedman,04/27/2005
What first attracted me to the car was its looks.This thing looks like a mini Ferrari 356. It's hard to believe it was designed in Korea, and not Italy or southern California. I rolled off the lot - tax, tags and title for $20,300. Not bad for a car with every bell and whistle you can think of!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2005 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2005 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M).

