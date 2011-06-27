This was my first new car and I've completely loved driving it. It's fast, gotten me out of scary highway situations more than once and it's never, ever given me mechanical problems. I've kept up all maintenance diligently as I didn't want to void any of the warranties. The low profile tires are a bit pricey to replace but other than that, upkeep hasn't been bad. The car sits low and that helps increase chances of a cracked windshield, which I've replaced once. But after having the car for only 4 years, it is rusting in 3 places. Hyundai's warranty won't fix it as the 3 year paint warranty expired and the rust hasn't "perforated" the metal completely. Sadly, I will be replacing it :(

