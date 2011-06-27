  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon
  4. Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car

2001 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling, comfortable interior, zippy engine, good handling.
  • Aggressive styling, lots of squeaks and rattles from rear hatch, plenty of noise, vibration and harshness intruding upon cabin.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Hyundai Tiburon for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$888 - $2,002
Used Tiburon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not appeal to everybody, but the Tiburon is a decent enough ride that looks like nothing else on the road.

Vehicle overview

Several years ago, Hyundai displayed a mouth-watering concept car at national auto shows -- the HCD-II. Show-goers could hardly swallow the fact that the same company which produced the dowdy Excel could, or would, dream up something like this futuristic sport coupe. Hyundai execs promised that a production version of the show car was on the drawing board.

The following year, HCD-III arrived and contained an innovative sidesaddle rear seat that a passenger could sit in sideways and stretch out. Excellent concept, Hyundai. Young consumers drooled in anticipation of the forthcoming HCD production car with the cool backseat.

Alas, it was not meant to be. The Tiburon arrived as a compromise between federal regulations and designer fantasy. Still, its swoopy sheet metal and sporty interior got it noticed. It sports large bold quad projector-beam headlights, a standard rear spoiler and distinctive styling that you either love or hate.

A 140-horse four-cylinder engine propels the Tiburon's front wheels and can be mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic. Acceleration is lively, and thanks to a sport-tuned suspension, cornering is one of the Tiburon's favorite activities. Ride quality, however, is somewhat harsh, and the steering is not exactly accurate. Brakes operate with authority.

Thanks to its hatchback body style, Tiburon offers outstanding utility when the rear seats are folded flat. Standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels, power door locks and mirrors and four-wheel disc brakes. Option packages can get you leather trim, a power sunroof, AM/FM stereo with CD/cassette and antilock brakes.

Hyundai customers will be delighted with the company's buyer-assurance program, called the Hyundai Advantage. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to the balance of a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5-year/100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for 5 years, which includes towing and lockout service.

The Tiburon's target market is the same young, style-conscious, financially impaired bunch that buys the Ford Focus ZX3, Honda Civic Coupe and Pontiac Sunfire GT. The stylish Tiburon competes well and, with the Hyundai Advantage warranty backing up the Tib's credentials, many young buyers may look at this coupe with newfound enthusiasm.

2001 Highlights

Following last year's freshening, the Tiburon sees only minor trim changes for 2001, such as redesigned wheels and the addition of a rear spoiler as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(47%)
4(39%)
3(2%)
2(7%)
1(5%)
4.2
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Tib
cora_v,09/30/2011
I bought my Tib brand new and yes the radio went within three months and yes the front wheel barrings keep going(left 2x right 3x), it goes through headlights like no tomorrow, has had 3 alts and those tires phew, can they make some decent tires for this car? And right now my timing belt and water pump just blew at 135,000 (replaced at 90,000). I still love this car. My husband wants me to get rid of it but its perfect. Handles great, good on gas, zip in and out of traffic, I have no trouble in ice and snow or rain. I would buy this car all over again. When the time comes to get another vehcile I will buy another Hyundai.
No major problems
Joshua,11/04/2010
Overall have had a good experience with this vehicle. Only owner. Have had to fix both windows ($300-400 each) and the driver's side is acting up again. Tape deck went bad within a few months, replaced under warranty. ~110,000miles and have changed oil and spark plugs, no issues with engine or other components. Have been in a few (not too major) accidents and was impressed by the safety of such a small car. Handles great in good conditions. So light that drives horrible in snow, not that good on very wet surfaces, and only OK on dirt/gravel. Not enough weight on tires to keep enough friction. Backseat is hard to fit anyone over ~5'5".Trunk is surprisingly roomy.
Amazing little machine
giotis92,10/10/2011
Well I came to the states after done with high school in europe and my uncle gave me this car! I did not think of much at the time but it has captured my heart as i said amazing car even though way underestimated!! I do not want to give this car away ever!!
nice car for the price
andrew,07/29/2009
I've had this car since 2006 and have put 24,000 on it so far. I've replaced the belts and front brake pads; done my own oil changes and had the atf replaced. The automatic tranny has never felt right, it shifts weird but has never broke down. The power is decent and the handling is ok. The brakes are fantastic but to sensitive at times. I locked the left front wheel only in a sudden stop and the car had handling issues after that. Its noisy even with the windows rolled but the sunroof is a great feature. The fuel regulator leaked so I replaced it but the new one started leaking after a year. The stereo is possessed. Cant skip forward on a cd just back, changes from radio to cd on its own.
See all 61 reviews of the 2001 Hyundai Tiburon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs
More about the 2001 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon.

Can't find a used 2001 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,869.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,285.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,880.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Hyundai Tiburon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tiburon lease specials

Related Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles