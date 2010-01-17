5 star reviews: 73 %

4 star reviews: 21 %

3 star reviews: 1 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 63 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Most Fun Lil' car I ever Owned!

itztoofun , 09/02/2011

I checked several other cars that had the same 'Look" ,small and sporty Look , without the High price tag! This was by far , the best deal for my money! If you just want to cruise with the top back, have the sport car feeling, and not the high insurance cost! I bought the 5 speed GS model with a sun-roof. I have had more compliments on this car than I have ever had with ANY other car I've owned! Not planning on 'racing' with anyone, just enjoying the ride! Have not had any problems with the car in 3 years !!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Suprisingly fun and a great buy!

Importguy84 , 05/29/2010

I purchased this vehicle just a couple months ago to replace my 2001 Accord 5- speed. To my surprise this car drives better than most reviews I have read and is far better on gas. Power is not breath taking but I will say it is more peppy than its specs would suggest. I drive about 50% of the time on the highway and the other in the city. I average about 28 MPG, not bad at all. The very slight lack of power of this vehicle is made up for in the corners. This car can really hold its own in the corners. People are amazed by the look of this car and I always turn heads at the traffic light. Interior is bright and really makes a statement. Overall great car, if you haven't driven one, try it out!

4.625 out of 5 stars, This is my second Tiburon

Donna , 01/17/2010

I purchased a 4 cylinder Tib in 2005, then a 6 cylinder in 2009 (2008 model) The car looks great, but could use a few improvements like a remote trunk release and definitely more power and pick up. The instrument panel could stand to be updated as well. The sound system is great and I love the room in the hatch when the seats are rolled down. I get about 21 MPG, and do mostly fast highway driving. I notice a big difference in gas mileage when the car is driven at lower speeds. It's a comfortable car to drive and it's also fun and overall for the price, it's hard to beat.

4 out of 5 stars, Good car great price!

sandor68 , 02/23/2014

Bought a 2008 in January 2014 for $4000. It has over 200,00km. Was looking for second car to drive around instead of my thirsty SUV all the time. I test drove a whole bunch of small cars and at the end it came down to a 2006 Mazda3 and the Tiburon. It all came down to looks and price. Love the Ferrari look and it was $1500 cheaper than the Mazda. Good all around car and handles and brakes better than the Mazda. Love it!

