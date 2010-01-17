Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Clean interior styling, affordable price, long warranty.
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- interior
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- engine
- handling & steering
- transmission
- ride quality
- seats
- acceleration
- lights
- sound system
- climate control
- wheels & tires
- infotainment system
- towing
- electrical system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
- brakes
- road noise
- doors
- dashboard
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
I checked several other cars that had the same 'Look" ,small and sporty Look , without the High price tag! This was by far , the best deal for my money! If you just want to cruise with the top back, have the sport car feeling, and not the high insurance cost! I bought the 5 speed GS model with a sun-roof. I have had more compliments on this car than I have ever had with ANY other car I've owned! Not planning on 'racing' with anyone, just enjoying the ride! Have not had any problems with the car in 3 years !!
I purchased this vehicle just a couple months ago to replace my 2001 Accord 5- speed. To my surprise this car drives better than most reviews I have read and is far better on gas. Power is not breath taking but I will say it is more peppy than its specs would suggest. I drive about 50% of the time on the highway and the other in the city. I average about 28 MPG, not bad at all. The very slight lack of power of this vehicle is made up for in the corners. This car can really hold its own in the corners. People are amazed by the look of this car and I always turn heads at the traffic light. Interior is bright and really makes a statement. Overall great car, if you haven't driven one, try it out!
I purchased a 4 cylinder Tib in 2005, then a 6 cylinder in 2009 (2008 model) The car looks great, but could use a few improvements like a remote trunk release and definitely more power and pick up. The instrument panel could stand to be updated as well. The sound system is great and I love the room in the hatch when the seats are rolled down. I get about 21 MPG, and do mostly fast highway driving. I notice a big difference in gas mileage when the car is driven at lower speeds. It's a comfortable car to drive and it's also fun and overall for the price, it's hard to beat.
Bought a 2008 in January 2014 for $4000. It has over 200,00km. Was looking for second car to drive around instead of my thirsty SUV all the time. I test drove a whole bunch of small cars and at the end it came down to a 2006 Mazda3 and the Tiburon. It all came down to looks and price. Love the Ferrari look and it was $1500 cheaper than the Mazda. Good all around car and handles and brakes better than the Mazda. Love it!
Features & Specs
|GS 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT 2dr Hatchback
2.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT Limited 2dr Hatchback
2.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GS 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Tiburon a good car?
Is the Hyundai Tiburon reliable?
Is the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?
The least-expensive 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,270.
Other versions include:
- GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $18,370
- GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,270
- GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,770
- GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,270
- GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $20,170
- SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $22,620
What are the different models of Hyundai Tiburon?
More about the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon
Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon Overview
The Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Tiburon 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Tiburon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 Tiburon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?
Which 2008 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2008 Tiburons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,300 and mileage as low as 115837 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon.
Can't find a new 2008 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,024.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,932.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles