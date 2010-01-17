  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon
2008 Hyundai Tiburon Exterior
2008 Hyundai Tiburon Headlight
2008 Hyundai Tiburon Exterior
2008 Hyundai Tiburon Exterior
+56
(63)

Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon

MSRP$17,270
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Clean interior styling, affordable price, long warranty.

Though affordable, the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon's age, lack of power and tame handling put it near the bottom of our list for a sport coupe.

Vehicle overview

In Spanish, Tiburon means "shark." In Hyundai speak, Tiburon is a compact sport coupe that does what the Korean carmaker is best known for -- offer a generous warranty and a lengthy features list at a low price. Beyond these aspects, though, the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is a mere sea bass in an ocean filled with more competent, vicious predators.

That's not to say the Tiburon isn't without merit. Appearance counts for a lot in the sport coupe world, and the Hyundai Tiburon has the sort of sharp lines that make a car stand apart from the pack. In profile, it's especially eye-catching, with a rising beltline, scooped outside detail and a sweeping roof line. The Tiburon's upscale look is topped off with side sculpting and slick alloy wheels shod with performance tires. Sadly, a midlife styling refresh robbed it of its nifty sharklike side gills.

The current-generation Tiburon debuted back in 2003. This is a fairly long time for sport coupe design; as a result, the Tiburon can't keep up with newer sport coupes. Its suspension is on the soft side, resulting in lackluster handling that driving enthusiasts will certainly notice in a simple back-to-back test-drive with other sport coupes like the Honda Civic (especially the Si), Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mini Cooper and Saturn Astra. For those who value comfort over performance, the Tiburon's ride is rather forgiving, but those buyers may find the also-comfy Scion tC provides them with a more complete package.

A more serious problem is engine power, as even the Tiburon's V6 is now outclassed by the four-cylinders of many competitors. And though standard equipment is plentiful, you're not going to find some of the more recent high-tech features like Bluetooth or navigation. Given these weaknesses, we think shoppers would be better served by the competitor coupes, which have a lot more bite than this aging shark can muster.

Hyundai Tiburon models

The 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is a compact coupe available in GS, GT, SE and GT Limited trims. Standard equipment for the GS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglamps, full power accessories, air-conditioning and a six-speaker Kenwood stereo with CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. The GT adds 17-inch wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, a trip computer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery with black leather inserts, and chrome interior accents. The SE reverts back to manual climate control but gains a higher spoiler, red leather upholstery inserts and aluminum pedals. The GT Limited adds a sport suspension, red brake calipers, a sunroof (optional on other trims), full red leather upholstery and automatic climate control.

2008 Highlights

Satellite radio and an upgraded Kenwood stereo system are now standard on every 2008 Hyundai Tiburon.

Performance & mpg

The GS comes with a 138-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4. Step up to the GT, SE or GT Limited and you'll get a 2.7-liter V6 rated at 172 hp and 181 pound-feet of torque. Although smooth, the V6 is considerably down on power for this segment. The GS and GT are available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, while the SE can only be had with a six-speed manual. The GT Limited comes only with the automatic. Fuel economy for an automatic-equipped V6 2008 Tiburon is 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway.

Safety

All Tiburons come standard with side airbags for front occupants and antilock brakes. Traction control and electronic stability control are standard on the SE, but aren't available on other models. In government crash tests, the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon earned a full five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. The Tiburon earned a four-star rating for side crash protection.

Driving

The four-cylinder engine provides barely adequate power for this 3,000-pound coupe, so upgrading to the V6-powered GT, GT Limited or SE is strongly encouraged. When the Tiburon is driven hard, it lacks the athleticism of its more nimble competitors. The SE offers a sport-tuned suspension for more responsive handling and a tauter ride, but even that Tiburon is not as light on its feet as the class leaders. The 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is confident but not eager, and its steering is a bit slow and numb. However, when driven in a relaxed manner, this Hyundai performs capably and delivers a smooth ride.

Interior

The Tiburon has a simple but handsome cockpit. At first glance, it's evident that the interior designers wanted to impart a high-quality look and feel to the cabin. Everything is laid out in a straightforward fashion, free of gimmickry. Fiddle with the climate-control knobs and the silky fluidity with which they move would do a Honda proud. Bolstered sport seats help keep occupants in place during enthusiastic cornering, and the large speedometer and tachometer are easy to read at a glance.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Tiburon lease offers
2008 Hyundai Tiburon price drops
Shop used 2008 from $4,300

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon.

5 star reviews: 73%
4 star reviews: 21%
3 star reviews: 1%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 63 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value
  • interior
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • transmission
  • ride quality
  • seats
  • acceleration
  • lights
  • sound system
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • infotainment system
  • towing
  • electrical system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • warranty
  • maintenance & parts
  • spaciousness
  • brakes
  • road noise
  • doors
  • dashboard
  • visibility

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Most Fun Lil' car I ever Owned!
itztoofun,

I checked several other cars that had the same 'Look" ,small and sporty Look , without the High price tag! This was by far , the best deal for my money! If you just want to cruise with the top back, have the sport car feeling, and not the high insurance cost! I bought the 5 speed GS model with a sun-roof. I have had more compliments on this car than I have ever had with ANY other car I've owned! Not planning on 'racing' with anyone, just enjoying the ride! Have not had any problems with the car in 3 years !!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Suprisingly fun and a great buy!
Importguy84,

I purchased this vehicle just a couple months ago to replace my 2001 Accord 5- speed. To my surprise this car drives better than most reviews I have read and is far better on gas. Power is not breath taking but I will say it is more peppy than its specs would suggest. I drive about 50% of the time on the highway and the other in the city. I average about 28 MPG, not bad at all. The very slight lack of power of this vehicle is made up for in the corners. This car can really hold its own in the corners. People are amazed by the look of this car and I always turn heads at the traffic light. Interior is bright and really makes a statement. Overall great car, if you haven't driven one, try it out!

4.625 out of 5 stars, This is my second Tiburon
Donna,

I purchased a 4 cylinder Tib in 2005, then a 6 cylinder in 2009 (2008 model) The car looks great, but could use a few improvements like a remote trunk release and definitely more power and pick up. The instrument panel could stand to be updated as well. The sound system is great and I love the room in the hatch when the seats are rolled down. I get about 21 MPG, and do mostly fast highway driving. I notice a big difference in gas mileage when the car is driven at lower speeds. It's a comfortable car to drive and it's also fun and overall for the price, it's hard to beat.

4 out of 5 stars, Good car great price!
sandor68,

Bought a 2008 in January 2014 for $4000. It has over 200,00km. Was looking for second car to drive around instead of my thirsty SUV all the time. I test drove a whole bunch of small cars and at the end it came down to a 2006 Mazda3 and the Tiburon. It all came down to looks and price. Love the Ferrari look and it was $1500 cheaper than the Mazda. Good all around car and handles and brakes better than the Mazda. Love it!

Write a review

See all 63 reviews

Used Years for Hyundai Tiburon
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997

Features & Specs

GS 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GS 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 4A
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
GT 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GT 2dr Hatchback
2.7L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
GT Limited 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GT Limited 2dr Hatchback
2.7L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
GS 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GS 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Hyundai Tiburon for sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Tiburon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2008 Tiburon both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Tiburon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tiburon gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tiburon has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Tiburon. Learn more

Is the Hyundai Tiburon reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Tiburon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tiburon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tiburon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2008 Tiburon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?

The least-expensive 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,270.

Other versions include:

  • GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $18,370
  • GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,270
  • GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,770
  • GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,270
  • GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $20,170
  • SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $22,620
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Tiburon?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Tiburon, the next question is, which Tiburon model is right for you? Tiburon variants include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Tiburon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Tiburon 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Tiburon.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 Tiburon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?

Which 2008 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2008 Tiburons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,300 and mileage as low as 115837 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon.

Can't find a new 2008 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,024.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,932.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider