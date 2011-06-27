  1. Home
2000 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling, comfortable interior, zippy engine and good handling.
  • Aggressive styling, lots of squeaks and rattles from rear hatch, odd cupholder placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not appeal to everybody, but the Tiburon is a decent enough ride that looks like nothing else on the road.

Vehicle overview

Several years ago, Hyundai displayed a mouth-watering concept car at national auto shows -- the HCD-II. Showgoers could hardly swallow the fact that the same company that produced the Excel could, or would, dream up something like this futuristic sport coupe. Hyundai execs promised that a production version of the showcar was on the drawing board.

The following year, HCD-III arrived and contained an innovative sidesaddle rear seat that a passenger could sit in sideways and stretch out. Excellent concept, Hyundai. Young consumers drooled in anticipation of the forthcoming HCD production car with the cool backseat.

Alas, it was not meant to be. The Tiburon arrived as a compromise between federal regulations and designer fantasy in base and FX trims. Still, its swoopy sheetmetal and sporty interior got it noticed. This year, both its sheet metal and cockpit have been redesigned; it now sports large, bold quad projector-beam headlights, a revised rear fascia, and several hood creases that continue along the side panels.

For 2000, Hyundai has dropped the FX trim and is offering the car as one model, the Tiburon. New standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels, power door locks and mirrors, and four-wheel disc brakes. Option packages three and four offer the features that were available only on last year's FX trim. And for 2000, consumers can get a Tiburon for the same $13,999 base price that was offered last year.

But that's not all. Hyundai customers also will be delighted with the company's buyer assurance program, called the "Hyundai Advantage." With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5-year/100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty of five years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.

The Tiburon's target market is the same young, style-conscious, financially impaired bunch that buys the Ford Escort ZX2, Volkswagen GTI, Honda Civic Si and Pontiac Sunfire GT. The stylish Tiburon competes well and, with the Hyundai Advantage backing up the Tib's credentials, many young buyers may look at this coupe with newfound enthusiasm.

2000 Highlights

Hyundai's Tiburon is now offered in just one trim level. It receives new interior and exterior styling as well as alloy wheels, a power package and four-wheel disc brakes standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(56%)
4(29%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Please Consider....
Monica,06/25/2009
I honestly love the car, how it drives, has awesome a/c, and just a fun car, but it has some major issues. I've read through these reviews and see that people are constantly replacing headlights, which I found myself doing the same. People with wiring problems, which I've had. I've spent WAY too much trying to fix a problem with my car not starting. It turns over only when it wants to. I've replaced the relay wire to the fuel pump, which worked for a while, but now the car is only starting when it feels like it. I've replaced the battery, ignition coil, relay wires. The interior dome lights quit working, and for a long time, my only headlights were my brights since the headlights wouldn't work
Excellent car, even after all these years!
ssjdavidas,06/13/2011
The Tiburon is an extremely attractive, sporty, and reliable car. I've had to make no major repairs on it at all (still on ORIGINAL clutch) and I'm at roughly 165,000 miles. It is fun to drive and turns heads! My only wish is that it had a bit more power. It looks much faster than it really is.
2000 Tiburon
shelby68,04/18/2002
Issues with black paint vs. bugs. I have had black cars in the past and they did not have the issues with the bug "stains" on the car.
My Hyudai Tiberon (2000)
2000 Hyundai Tiberon,02/26/2007
I have not once had repairs done to this car in the 7 years I own it. I still even have the original battery. I only replaced tires, but do get an oil change every 3,000 miles. It is the greatest little car I ever had.
See all 34 reviews of the 2000 Hyundai Tiburon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Hyundai Tiburon

Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon Overview

The Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon is offered in the following submodels: Tiburon Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Hyundai Tiburons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Hyundai Tiburon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Hyundai Tiburon.

Can't find a used 2000 Hyundai Tiburons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,274.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,373.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tiburon for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,695.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,960.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Hyundai Tiburon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

