1999 Hyundai Tiburon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling, comfortable interior, zippy engine and good handling.
  • Lots of squeaks and rattles from rear hatch.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Six years ago, Hyundai displayed a mouth-watering concept car at national auto shows-the HCD-II. Showgoers could hardly swallow the fact that the same company that produced the Excel could, or would, dream up something like this futuristic sport coupe. Hyundai execs promised that a production version of the showcar was on the drawing board.

The following year, HCD-III arrived and contained an innovative sidesaddle rear seat that a passenger could sit in sideways and stretch out. Excellent concept, Hyundai. Young consumers drooled in anticipation of the forthcoming HCD production car with the cool back seat.

Alas, it was not meant to be. The Tiburon arrived as a compromise between federal regulations and designer fantasy in base and FX trims. Last year, both trim levels received a 140-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine. The FX also sported rear disc brakes and alloy wheels. With just over 2,600 pounds to motivate, the FX's engine moves the Tiburon along reasonably fast, but we think this shark's bark is worse than its bite.

The Tiburon will definitely get you noticed, but not for its blazing performance. This is a car for stylin', dude. Inside, a snug but attractive interior borrows design cues from several popular sport coupes, past and present. Dual airbags are standard, while ABS is optional only on the upper-level FX.

Nothing has changed on the Tiburon for 1999, but all Hyundai customers will be delighted with the company's new buyer assurance program, called "The Hyundai Advantage." With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10 year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5 year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5 year / 100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.

The Tiburon's target market is the same young, style-conscious, financially-impaired bunch that buys the Ford Escort ZX2, Volkswagen GTI, Dodge Neon Sport and Pontiac Sunfire GT. The stylish Tiburon competes well from a design standpoint and, with "The Hyundai Advantage" backing up the Tib's credentials, many young buyers will look at this coupe with new-found enthusiasm.

1999 Highlights

Nothing changes on the Tiburon for 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Hyundai Tiburon.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Great Silver Shark
MetalliMan,05/08/2004
B-E-A-U-tiful, this car is awesome. Cheap. Fast. Comfortable. All-Around Amazing. I have no bad things to say about the car except that its a great experience. The handling and cosmetics say at least $20,000, but it was sold to me for $6,999. Awesome.
90,000 miles and still going strong
Bmorris248,06/17/2003
I have 90,000 miles on my Tiburon and it still running great. I have only had to replace the Battery once and I got a tune-up when I hit 60,000 miles other than that I have had zero problems with it.
Save your money.
brandon20068837,12/29/2008
I have never been so happy to get rid of a car in my life. Put way tooo much money into a huge lemon. Constantly sinking LARGE amounts of money into this foreign car. When something goes on these cars only Hyundai dealers want to mess with them. I would cringe when i would have to stop at a red light because it would take me 20 minutes to get back to speed.
The Tib
alishaffer12,06/30/2004
I really enjoy all aspects of my car.
Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
