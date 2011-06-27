Purchased used 7 years ago, our 2005 Element has proven to be one of the best vehicle purchases I’ve ever made. Rivaling my 2003 Subaru Forester (the most consistent vehicle I’ve ever owned) in terms of drivability and reliability, and surpassing all other vehicle in terms of versatility. Pros: Amazing storage capacity and versatility. Outside of a cargo van, I can’t think of another vehicle that allows this much cargo space. I’ve spent night sleeping in it. I’ve moved beds, countless pieces of furniture, gardening supplies/equipment, etc… I’ve been completely, and utterly spoiled by the Element’s ability to transport things. It will be very hard to replicate when it comes time to buy another vehicle. Solid winter performance. The AWD system is reliable in getting through snow and ice. I have noticed it sometimes hiccups on wet roads, though that could be tire issues. Driving height is also a boon. You’re seated just a bit above sedan level and are afforded great view of the road, and the ‘widescreen’ windshield does a great job of exploiting all that visible space. Handling is responsive, and the turning radius is really good. You can tell this SUV was built off of a sedan chasis. The stock sound system is really superb. So-so: MPG is about what you’d expect. Nothing to write home about, but not exceptionally low. Doesn’t have a lot of get up and go. Not quite sluggish, but you’re not going to win any races with the Element. You’ve got to plan your traffic merges accordingly. Visibility is kinda subpar outside of the front seat. Lots of columns and little blind spots to be aware of. Only a 4 passenger vehicle. I knew that in advance, but an option for a 5th person would have been great. Cons: Brakes! Oh man, have we gone through brakes. About every 18,000 miles we’re investing in new pads. We’ve had to replace the rotors a few times as well. We’ve used the dealership as well as recommended mechanics. Doesn’t matter. The Element chews through brakes like no other car I’ve owned before. Suicide doors. Getting backseat passengers in and out, especially in parking lots and garages, is painful. I understand that they may assist with the loading/unloading of the vehicle, but for as often as you would actually need suicide doors to accomplish this it’s totally not worth it. Getting things in and out through the back isn’t much more difficult. All in all, I’d recommend an Element to anyone who wants a unique looking vehicle with an incredible amount of cargo space and utility.

Read more