  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Element
  4. Used 2005 Honda Element
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(309)
Appraise this car

2005 Honda Element Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious, waterproof interior, optional all-wheel drive, smooth four-cylinder engine, balanced handling.
  • Only seats four, clamshell doors hinder entry/exit for rear-seat passengers, ABS restricted to high-line EX.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Honda Element for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$6,000 - $9,429
Used Element for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Intended to accommodate the lifestyles of the young and active, the 2005 Honda Element is a spunky small SUV with a thoughtfully designed interior wrapped up in a unique shell.

Vehicle overview

Honda is a company that does its homework and usually doesn't bring a product to market until it's fully developed and ready to make a serious dent in the competition's sales. All the vehicles in their lineup are desirable products that are well regarded and need little explanation. But drive a Honda Element, and you will likely be overwhelmed by questions by other motorists. What is it? Who makes it? What does it do? Now in its third year, the 2005 Honda Element is geared toward young and very active Generation-Y types who want an affordable vehicle that offers flexible cargo-hauling ability along with a sporty persona. The Element is chock-full of features that make it easy to take the mountain bikes to the trailhead, the surfboard to the waves or the 27-inch TV to the dorm or apartment. Riding on a wheelbase of just 101.4 inches and measuring only 166.5 inches in overall length, the Element is compact, yet the space inside makes it hard to believe that the Element is actually 8 inches shorter in length than a Civic coupe. The secret is in having a tall body (at 74 inches, 8 inches taller than a CR-V), which allows the seats to be higher, providing plenty of legroom. By having no B-pillar and allowing the doors to swing open wide (the fronts open up 78 degrees and the rears pivot a full 90 degrees), a 55.5-inch-wide portal allows bulky items to be loaded with ease. The typical problem with this sort of design is that it usually makes for a weaker body structure, but Honda says it more than compensated for the lack of a traditional B-pillar by, in essence, hiding one in each rear door as a reinforced vertical brace. Sounds great, but are Generation-Y surfers really going to cough up a sum as high as $21,000 just so they have something new to carry their surfboards? Or, are they just going to keep their ratty compact pickups and spend their cash on new video game releases? The latter has always seemed more likely to us, and so far, typical Element buyers have tended to be far older than Honda's targeted Gen-Y audience. Regardless of your age, a trip to your local Honda dealer is in order if the Element's qualities appeal to you.

2005 Honda Element models

The four-door 2005 Honda Element comes in two trim levels -- LX and EX. With the LX, you'll get power windows and locks, an easy-to-clean urethane utility floor, removable and folding rear seats, waterproof front seats and a driver-seat height adjuster. Additional goodies include power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning and a CD player. The EX has all of these features plus alloy wheels, an additional cargo area-mounted power point, remote keyless entry, waterproof rear seats, front armrests and a 270-watt audio system. Vehicles with all-wheel drive come with a removable rear sunroof.

2005 Highlights

Side airbags are now standard on the EX, and all audio systems are equipped with MP3 and WMA playback capability. XM Satellite Radio is newly available. Power mirrors, cruise control and new wheel covers have been added to the LX. New features for the EX include a tailpipe finisher, black and blue plastic panels and a new side sill treatment for reduced chipping.

Performance & mpg

Behind the Element's bulldoglike snout is the same 2.4-liter inline four found in the CR-V. Boasting Honda's latest i-VTEC variable valve timing and lift technology, output is rated at 160 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. The Element is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, and can be equipped with either a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard. EX versions get antilock brakes and front side-impact airbags as standard. In government crash tests, the 2005 Honda Element earned a perfect five stars for frontal impact protection. In side-impact tests, it earned five stars for front occupants and four stars for the rear (but with a higher than normal likelihood of head injury). In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Element earned the top rating of "Good." In IIHS side-impact tests of small SUVs, it earned a "Poor" rating (the lowest), though the vehicle tested did not have the optional side airbags.

Driving

The Element is no speed demon, but it does offer peppy performance with enough smoothness to make everyday commuting a pleasant experience. From behind the wheel, the Element feels as tall and boxy as it is. The steering offers positive feedback and the wide track keeps the Element stable in evasive maneuvers. The only thing that could detract from the fun on the open road is the boxy, high roof that is prone to wind noise.

Interior

Although the Element, at 71.5 inches, is some 3 inches wider than a CR-V, it is configured to seat four, not five. With stadium-style seating for the rear passengers, those riding in back will enjoy plenty of room and high visibility. With the rear seats removed, cargo capacity is a quite impressive 75 cubic feet. Though the wide opening provided by the clamshell doors is useful, using the rear doors is not as convenient as one might think. To open them, the front doors must be opened first, leading to some annoyance for the front passengers as they always have to open their doors in order to allow people in or out of the rear-seating area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Honda Element.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
309 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 309 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost perfect.
Jon P,11/18/2016
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Purchased used 7 years ago, our 2005 Element has proven to be one of the best vehicle purchases I’ve ever made. Rivaling my 2003 Subaru Forester (the most consistent vehicle I’ve ever owned) in terms of drivability and reliability, and surpassing all other vehicle in terms of versatility. Pros: Amazing storage capacity and versatility. Outside of a cargo van, I can’t think of another vehicle that allows this much cargo space. I’ve spent night sleeping in it. I’ve moved beds, countless pieces of furniture, gardening supplies/equipment, etc… I’ve been completely, and utterly spoiled by the Element’s ability to transport things. It will be very hard to replicate when it comes time to buy another vehicle. Solid winter performance. The AWD system is reliable in getting through snow and ice. I have noticed it sometimes hiccups on wet roads, though that could be tire issues. Driving height is also a boon. You’re seated just a bit above sedan level and are afforded great view of the road, and the ‘widescreen’ windshield does a great job of exploiting all that visible space. Handling is responsive, and the turning radius is really good. You can tell this SUV was built off of a sedan chasis. The stock sound system is really superb. So-so: MPG is about what you’d expect. Nothing to write home about, but not exceptionally low. Doesn’t have a lot of get up and go. Not quite sluggish, but you’re not going to win any races with the Element. You’ve got to plan your traffic merges accordingly. Visibility is kinda subpar outside of the front seat. Lots of columns and little blind spots to be aware of. Only a 4 passenger vehicle. I knew that in advance, but an option for a 5th person would have been great. Cons: Brakes! Oh man, have we gone through brakes. About every 18,000 miles we’re investing in new pads. We’ve had to replace the rotors a few times as well. We’ve used the dealership as well as recommended mechanics. Doesn’t matter. The Element chews through brakes like no other car I’ve owned before. Suicide doors. Getting backseat passengers in and out, especially in parking lots and garages, is painful. I understand that they may assist with the loading/unloading of the vehicle, but for as often as you would actually need suicide doors to accomplish this it’s totally not worth it. Getting things in and out through the back isn’t much more difficult. All in all, I’d recommend an Element to anyone who wants a unique looking vehicle with an incredible amount of cargo space and utility.
I LOVE my Element!
Leslie,07/21/2015
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
The Element is a great car all the way around. I have the EX AWD version, and it handles great in the snow. It has never left me stranded, period. My car has over 200k miles, and you can't even tell at all. The engine runs like a million bucks and doesn't leak or burn any oil at all. It gets really good gas mileage for an AWD SUV (I average 20 city, 25 highway). I think it is a very sharp-looking SUV. I will say that it does seem to be prone to dings. This is a great SUV for you if you have animals that are going to be riding in your car, since it doesn't have any carpet. I love that feature! The seats are also water and stain resistant. I think the seats are comfortable despite this feature. I have taken my Element on road trips and it has been very comfortable. This is a great SUV and I definitely recommend it.
Best all around car I've owned. 24 mpg
Dave Mathews,10/04/2016
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
After totaling my 2004 2WD (not my fault), I now have a 2005 AWD. I had my 04 for 6 years and it was still worth what I paid for it used! I was lucky to find a replacement because they are getting scarce and people are holding on to them. My new one is all-wheel-drive, which it turns out is awesome! AND, it gets consistently 24 mpg, which is better than my last one. Spacious, comfortable, utilitarian vehicle. When researching to buy my new one (11 yrs. old) I found many with over 200,000 miles and even a couple with over 300,000. I intend to drive this car for a very long time.
In my element with the Element
ray,11/25/2006
Recently retired and traded in a small pickup for an Element. Great vehicle! The plastic cladding on the exterior has protected me from a lot of rock hits. I have had it in a snow storm at Tahoe, camping at the coastal redwoods, hauling dogs and/or people and road tripping so this is a very adaptable auto. Added a trailer hitch for external bikes and a roof rack for a kayak. I will be keeping this Honda until Honda comes out with a diesel or hybrid 4 cylinder.
See all 309 reviews of the 2005 Honda Element
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Honda Element features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Honda Element

Used 2005 Honda Element Overview

The Used 2005 Honda Element is offered in the following submodels: Element SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Honda Element?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Honda Element trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Honda Element EX is priced between $6,000 and$9,429 with odometer readings between 83150 and178565 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Honda Elements are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Honda Element for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Elements listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 83150 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Honda Element.

Can't find a used 2005 Honda Elements you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Element for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,235.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,036.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Element for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,363.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,926.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Honda Element?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Element lease specials

Related Used 2005 Honda Element info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles