Vehicle overview

When the Honda Element debuted seven years ago, its target demographic was primarily active 20-something-year-olds interested in outdoor recreation. As it turned out, a lot of older people bought Elements. And why not? With a tidy footprint and room inside for four adults and their cargo, the boxy, space-efficient Element certainly has broad appeal. And for 2010, the Honda Element goes to another demographic. Or more precisely, it goes to the dogs.

This year brings a new option called the Dog Friendly package. Designed to transport your canine safely and comfortably, the package includes a fully enclosed (via high-strength netting) kennel that sits in the cargo area and features a cushioned bed and built-in water bowl, an extendable ramp (which stows under the kennel) to ease the dog's entry and exit, a rear ventilation fan, rubber floor mats and dirt- and water-resistant second-row seat covers.

Other than the pooch package, the Element continues relatively unchanged from last year, when it received a mild refresh. Actually, apart from some cosmetic and equipment upgrades over the years, the Element hasn't changed much since its debut. That means it still offers inherent practicality and an easy-to-handle nature. With its cargo-van-style side doors, the Element allows simplified loading of bulky cargo, and to optimize utility, the rear seats can be either flipped up to the sides or removed completely. Meanwhile, its box-on-wheels architecture and small size make maneuvering around campsites and city streets a breeze.

Of course, the Element isn't the only game in town. If you're looking for a similarly funky but useful alternative, you might consider newer models like the Kia Soul or Scion xB, both of which boast lower starting prices. Meanwhile, more conventional alternatives such as the Chevy Equinox, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 are more practical overall and typically have the option of a more powerful engine. Even among these choices, the 2010 Honda Element should warrant the attention of anyone looking for a versatile compact utility vehicle.