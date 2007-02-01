Used 2007 Honda Element for Sale Near Me
- 172,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,400$907 Below Market
- 166,438 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,555$639 Below Market
- 220,808 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950$433 Below Market
- 172,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,500$798 Below Market
- 134,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990$223 Below Market
- 182,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988$216 Below Market
- 109,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 89,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,288
- 132,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 124,308 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 227,974 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,938
- 165,226 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,877
- 126,906 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 155,939 miles
$7,991
- 107,648 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 129,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 119,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,890
DJA123,01/02/2007
I don't know why these aren't more popular. The look is different but not ugly..it really grows on you. It's a comfortable, roomy and reliable multi- purpose vehicle that sells for about $22K with AWD. People are afraid of the quirky style but they are missing out on a fun and practical vehicle. It really makes you feel young at heart regardless of age. If you are on the fence because of the way it looks, believe me, the Element will win you over. It's really fun, practical and a great value!
