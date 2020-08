Used 2006 Honda Element for Sale Near Me

M G Motor Sports - Tulsa / Oklahoma

Here is a Super Clean Versatile SUV That is Ready to go. This Element EX-P is Equipped with the 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, FWD, Auto, Cold Air, Factory Audio with CD and XM radio and Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors, Carpet Floor Mats, Remote, Side Airbags, Rear Defroster, Factory Alloys with Lots of Tread on the Tires. This popular Do Anything SUV Looks, Runs and Drives Like it should. Offered by M G Motor Sports. 918 660 7978. This Price includes a 3-Month Drive Train Warranty.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J6YH18776L006236

Certified Pre-Owned: No