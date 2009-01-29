Used 2006 Honda Element for Sale Near Me
- 170,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,650$996 Below Market
M G Motor Sports - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Here is a Super Clean Versatile SUV That is Ready to go. This Element EX-P is Equipped with the 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, FWD, Auto, Cold Air, Factory Audio with CD and XM radio and Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors, Carpet Floor Mats, Remote, Side Airbags, Rear Defroster, Factory Alloys with Lots of Tread on the Tires. This popular Do Anything SUV Looks, Runs and Drives Like it should. Offered by M G Motor Sports. 918 660 7978. This Price includes a 3-Month Drive Train Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH18776L006236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,850
Blest Auto - Metairie / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH187X6L003301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,065 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,952$358 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Memphis's exclusive listings! AS-IS Well Maintained!! At AutoNation Ford Memphis, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH18756L012889
Stock: 6L012889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 129,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2006 Honda Element EXTango Red Pearl 2006 Honda Element EX AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V AWD.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28676L007853
Stock: P007853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 178,622 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Louisburg Ford Sales - Louisburg / Kansas
2006 HONDA ELEMENT EX-P ** LEATHER HEATED SEATS ** POWER WINDOWS ** POWER LOCKS ** POWER MIRRORS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** MANUAL TRANSMISSION ** AIR CONDITIONING AND MORE!!! How comforting is it knowing you are always prepared with this wonderful Vehicle. ATTENTION!!! New Inventory... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights. Louisburg Ford is constantly adding inventory to the already great selection of pre-owned cars and trucks. We set high standards for the quality of pre-owned cars and trucks that we stock. We don’t just stock anything! All our pre-owned inventory must meet our stringent requirements, unlike many dealers. All the pre-owned vehicles have undergone a thorough inspection from our service department before being priced for sale. We have a great selection of value priced Ford factory program vehicles, trade-in and Ford Certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Call 1-877-901-4311 for more details and to schedule a test drive!! We are family owned/operated for over 42 years. Located only 15 miles South of Overland Park on 69 Hwy. Big city selection at small town prices! Louisburg Ford is a current President's Award recipient from Ford Motor Company and has won the award 17 times. This award is given to only the top Ford Dealerships in the country for elite Customer Service. We have been in business for 42 years. YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FROM LOUISBURG FORD! Serving Louisburg, Kansas City, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Shawnee, Paola, Harrisonville, Bonner Springs, Leavenworth, Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Independence, Prairie Village, Ft. Scott, Ottawa, Gardner, Belton, Raymore and many more surrounding communities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH27706L004920
Stock: T4243B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 168,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $6,649 Tangerine Metallic 2006 Honda Element EX-P AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Element EX-P, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, AWD, Tangerine Metallic. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. Recent Arrival! We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28766L011109
Stock: D201609A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 127,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,440
Love Chevrolet - Inverness / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2006 Honda Element LX Atomic Blue Metallic Clean CARFAX. 16' Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4.438 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, and Tilt steering wheel. Dealer Document Processing Fee of 899 -- this charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspections, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28346L021795
Stock: H20463F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 75,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
AutoTrend & Trucks - Fredericksburg / Virginia
!! AUTOTRENDGROUP.COM !! 540 370 8860 Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. !! AUTOTRENDGROUP.COM !! 540 370 8860 This vehicle had one previous owner. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. !! AUTOTRENDGROUP.COM !! 540 370 8860 Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified . Please feel free to ask question. If you need Carfax we will email it to you. Its very well-maintained by previous owner.. Its below Kbb value to make a quick sale. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model ,miles or condition. We WELL-COME every one. !! AUTOTRENDGROUP.COM !! 540 370 8860
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH27746L020974
Stock: ATT1596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,640 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Element EX-P, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, Silver, Gray Cloth. Clean CARFAX. EX-P FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 4D Sport Utility 2006 Honda Element EX-P22/26 City/Highway MPG Alloy Wheels Power Windows/LocksThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH18756L014996
Stock: 11023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 117,657 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,976
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2006 Honda Element EX-P, finished in Tangerine Metallic over a Black Cloth interior.Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 16 inch alloy wheels.- Rear Skylight Glass panel- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic sound system with radio, CD and AUX inputs.A solid 2.4L i-VTEC 4 cylinder engine and 4 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable, versatile and dependable AWD wagon won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28756L021730
Stock: C2137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 132,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,000
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
Gray 2006 Honda Element EX AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Element EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, AWD, Gray, Gray and Blue Cloth. This comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty. ***Clean CARFAX*** 22 service records available. Nicely equipped with dual trunk opening, rear moon roof and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28656L016566
Stock: P40559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 198,129 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,992
Scott Select - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Atomic Blue Metallic 2006 Honda Element EX-P AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.198,129 MILES, Recent Arrival!And more!! RETAIL VALUE $6243, MARKET BASED PRICING- COMPARE- WONT LAST! ***Why buy from Scott Selects Value Center? (1) *Hassle-free Haggle-free Market based pricing- compare it to comparable listings and you will see! (2) *Free lifetime PA Inspections! (3) Comprehensive PA Safety Insepction and Emissions completed on every Scott Select Value Center Car (3) *3 month or 3,000 mile power train warranty (4) Scott Advantage Loyalty Program- earn reward points for your purchase and any routine servicing. Let us show you a new and better way to buy your next car! (*See a salesperson for details)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH27726L004045
Stock: SS79665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 317,933 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,590
Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida
*** OPEN WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC *** GREAT SELLING RARE ELEMENT *** ICE COLD AC *** GREAT PROJECT VEHICLE WHEN OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE PUT THE FUN IN YES ***ONE OWNER, NEW BRAKES, LOCAL TRADE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, NON SMOKER, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, Element LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Tango Red Pearl, Gray w/Blue Accent w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim.*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR SATISFACTION.....COME SEE US AT GARY YEOMANS...""""HONDA"""" ,WHERE WE WILL NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OF MONEY..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH183X6L007443
Stock: L007443T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 163,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Only 163,881 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Honda Element boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Manual transmission. Variable-assist pwr rack-and-pinion steering, Sliding sunvisor extensions, Side-impact door beams.* This Honda Element Features the Following Options *Roof-mounted antenna, Removable rear sunroof w/tilt, Removable 50/50 split rear seats w/flip-up feature, Remote keyless entry, Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat manual height adjustment, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear 3-point seat belts, Real-Time 4-wheel drive.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Element EX-P with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH27756L009708
Stock: Q007471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 172,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,400$907 Below Market
Grace Auto - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28747L011319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 228,549 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,590
Brent Brown Toyota - Orem / Utah
Sold as is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28615L028583
Stock: T55530A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 166,438 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,555$639 Below Market
Access Auto LLC - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Element EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH28727L005860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 220,808 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,950$433 Below Market
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Element SC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6YH18927L014960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
