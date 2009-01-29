Used 2006 Honda Element for Sale Near Me

Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida

Element LX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Tango Red Pearl, Gray w/Blue Accent w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Honda Element LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Liftgate/Trunk, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J6YH183X6L007443

Stock: L007443T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020