Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Versatile and roomy cabin
  • removable rear seats
  • easy cargo loading
  • available four-wheel drive
  • optional Dog Friendly package.

The 2011 Honda Element is well into its twilight years but remains a good option for those who desire a proven and versatile compact utility.

Vehicle overview

Entering its ninth model year without a major redesign, the 2011 Honda Element compact crossover looks and performs pretty much as it did back when it debuted in 2003. For many vehicles, such a length of time would result in a bottom-of-the-barrel status for its respective vehicle segment. But the long-lived Element just keeps rolling along year after year, as if to prove the inherent goodness of its original quirky design.

Aside from losing the sporty SC model and EX-only navigation option, the 2011 Honda Element carries over with no content changes. However, it maintains a familiar set of strengths and weaknesses. We appreciate its user-friendly nature, space-efficient design, distinctive styling, four-wheel-drive option and room for four people and their gear. Loading cargo is a breeze thanks to the Element's swing-out rear doors and rear seats that can either be flipped up or removed. A small footprint and a boxy layout also help make the Element highly maneuverable in urban environments. The Element was always particularly dog-friendly, but Fido really loves it now thanks to the aptly named Dog Friendly package introduced last year with its fully enclosed kennel and related accessories.

On the downside, the Element's door layout can be inconvenient for rear passengers, and on the move it's hampered by unimpressive acceleration and fuel economy. As such, newer yet still distinctive competitors like the 2011 Kia Soul, 2011 Nissan Cube and 2011 Scion xB might hold more appeal, while a host of more conventional crossovers offer more power, room and refinement. But for a shopper looking for a small crossover SUV with lots of cargo-friendly utility, the Element continues to be a fine choice.

Honda Element models

The 2011 Honda Element is a compact crossover SUV available in two trim levels: LX and EX.

The base LX comes with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, folding and removable rear seats, a urethane utility floor and a four-speaker CD sound system.

The uplevel EX adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a center console with removable cooler/storage box, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a seven-speaker premium audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary input jack.

The Dog Friendly dealer-installed accessory package adds a rear car kennel, a pet bed, a stowable ramp, dog-patterned seat covers, all-season floor mats, a spill-resistant water bowl, an electric fan and a bag dispenser.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, Honda drops the Element's SC trim, resulting in a streamlined model lineup with LX and EX trims only. The optional manual transmission and optional navigation system have also been discontinued. Honda says 2011 will be the Element's final year before it's discontinued.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Honda Element is motivated by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 166 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque transmitted through a standard five-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available on both the LX and EX trim levels.

With a portly curb weight of about 3,500 pounds, the Element isn't very lively. In Edmunds testing, an EX model took a leisurely 10 seconds to complete the 0-60-mph dash. It isn't especially economical either. EPA-estimated fuel economy is below average compared to other four-cylinder compact crossovers (a matter of weight and this vehicle's space-efficient yet boxy profile) at 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for 2WD models. The AWD version of the Element offers slightly worse mpg at 19/24/21.

Safety

The Honda Element comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, active front head restraints, front side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

The 2011 Honda Element has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) were a perfect five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Element a highest-possible score of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact collision tests.

Driving

The 2011 Honda Element won't win many street races with its modest four-cylinder engine, but it is smooth and entirely adequate for commuting and regular everyday use. On the move, the Element is surprisingly responsive and agile, though its ride is noticeably firmer than the average compact crossover. The Element's box-on-wheels shape also pushes a lot of air that generates a noticeable amount of wind noise at highway speeds.

Interior

The Honda Element's cabin design is purposeful but compromised by trade-offs. There's only room for four, while its competitors can seat five or more. Getting in or out of the rear-seat area is an awkward two-step process because of the lightweight rear half-doors; the front doors must be opened before passengers can make their move through the small rear access. This operation can be annoying for drivers who regularly transport rear passengers. On the plus side, the Element's theater-style seating layout offers rear passengers generous room and exceptional views. A multitude of bins and pockets throughout provide plenty of storage options for small items.

Those same rear-hinged access doors shine when it comes to loading cargo from the side. With the Element's rear seats removed, there's an impressive 75 cubic feet of space available. Whether you're loading camping gear, sports equipment or the family pet, the Element's urethane utility floor allows for hose-out cleaning convenience when necessary. Dog lovers will be especially pleased with the EX's dealer-installed Dog Friendly package, which includes an enclosed kennel, pet bed, ramp and more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Honda Element.

5 star reviews: 56%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 22%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • interior
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • visibility
  • wheels & tires
  • towing
  • fuel efficiency
  • oil
  • value
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • seats
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • electrical system
  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • off-roading
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, No other like it
gvlivingaz,

This is my second Element. I traded in my first after losing my dog. Unfortunately I equated the car with the dog. Later I found out I missed the Element so much I had to have another. Traded in my leased MB ML350 early when I found out the Element was going to be discontinued. The versatility is unmatched. You may not think it, but this is a very comfortable car on a long trip. No back ache like I got from some of my other vehicles. On first two fill-ups got 25 MPG. Take the back seat out and you've got quite a hauler. I also like the fact that you can flip up the back seats to the side if you have to and haul a large payload in an emergency.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Element has Gone to the Dogs
dano100,

My wife hounded (no pun intended) me until we bought a new Element. I am a Honda Sales Consultant and knew the one we had in stock would be one of the last new ones we would be getting so we traded our old 4Runner in on it. The Element is a blast to drive (I also own an S2000) and is the perfect vehicle for our 2 Boxers and a Bulldog to ride in. It is also a great car to take to Lowes or Home Depot.

4.75 out of 5 stars, A Love Affair
GVLiving AZ,

This is my second Element. This car does not appeal to a large base. But once you own one and enjoy the versatility and reliability you can become hooked. If you take the back seats out this baby becomes a van! I did have another car in between but knew I had to have another.

5 out of 5 stars, Never gonna GIVE YOU UP...
JCP in NC,
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)

First off, if you have an element, you will meet people that LOVE it, or HATE it. The haters don't like it because it's ugly apparently. That's fine. More for me. I bought this brand new. Dog friendly edition package. This car is pure perfection for ME. I am an avid cyclist, outdoorswoman, adventure seeker, antique-er and so on.. The rear seats are roomy and EASILY removable. It's the quintessential UTILITY vehicle. DON'T HOSE IT OUT. It has no drain holes, dummy. It's not a 6 cylinder. Pretty much the only bummer about this vehicle. Otherwise, it's irreplaceable. I have had several strangers approach me asking if it's for sale. My omni blue pearl Elly is really a sea foam green. And she's not for sale. Ever. I'm worried I'll never find a similar replacement. But if you ask me what is close in style, utility, and performance? Maybe the Toyota RAV4. Subaru?... meh...Honda, do me a favor, bring back the Elly. UPDDATE: 5/16/19: 95,000 ish miles on it and I still don't have any issues. Pretty sure it may be time to replace the brake pads. But that's about it thus far.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Honda Element features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ

Is the Honda Element a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2011 Element both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda Element fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Element gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Element has 25.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Element. Learn more

Is the Honda Element reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Element is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Element. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Element's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2011 Honda Element a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2011 Honda Element is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2011 Element is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2011 Honda Element?

The least-expensive 2011 Honda Element is the 2011 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,825.

Other versions include:

  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $24,185
  • LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $20,825
  • EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,935
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,075
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda Element?

If you're interested in the Honda Element, the next question is, which Element model is right for you? Element variants include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A). For a full list of Element models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2011 Honda Element

Used 2011 Honda Element Overview

The Used 2011 Honda Element is offered in the following submodels: Element SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What do people think of the 2011 Honda Element?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Honda Element and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 Element 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 Element.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Honda Element and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 Element featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

