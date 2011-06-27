2004 Honda Element Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressively versatile interior, optional all-wheel drive, smooth four-cylinder engine, styled as if out of a Japanese animation movie.
- Only seats four, clamshell doors hinder entry/exit for rear-seat passengers.
List Price Estimate
$1,631 - $3,027
Edmunds' Expert Review
A specialized Honda that is great as long as you need something so specialized.
2004 Highlights
The 2004 Honda Element lineup gets an LX model to slot between the existing DX and EX models. New equipment on EX models includes keyless entry, a passenger-seat armrest as standard, and bungee-cord fasteners on the driver-side front and rear seat backs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Element.
Most helpful consumer reviews
05/04/2012
Hi I drive 30,000 miles a year in the Boston areaI I have just changed my roaters @ 200,00.00 miles best car ever owned- Up to 100,00 just oil change tires etc nothing major a great work horse-- honda please bring back the element its a great work vehicle
Steve D.,01/31/2016
DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
totally reliable, fun to drive, boxie, zip drive. What else can you say it is a Honda !!
mudgell,02/20/2011
I was cruzin around Denver, not paying enough attention and WHAMO! I nailed a solid concrete barrier and totaled the car but I came out without a scratch. The only thing that hurts is that I don't have my Element anymore. I never had one maintenance problem with it while I had it and when I wrecked it, it very well could have saved my life or saved me from getting injured. If you have the money, get one.
stryker91,12/09/2013
When I first saw this car, I was repulsed. A front-wheel-drive SUV? What were they thinking? But my wife has one, and I was wrong about it in every way. It's stylish, comfortable, versatile, and has more "giddyup" than one would think.
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
