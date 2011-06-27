  1. Home
2004 Honda Element Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively versatile interior, optional all-wheel drive, smooth four-cylinder engine, styled as if out of a Japanese animation movie.
  • Only seats four, clamshell doors hinder entry/exit for rear-seat passengers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A specialized Honda that is great as long as you need something so specialized.

2004 Highlights

The 2004 Honda Element lineup gets an LX model to slot between the existing DX and EX models. New equipment on EX models includes keyless entry, a passenger-seat armrest as standard, and bungee-cord fasteners on the driver-side front and rear seat backs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Element.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.9
443 reviews
443 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Honda Element 225,00.00 miles
05/04/2012
Hi I drive 30,000 miles a year in the Boston areaI I have just changed my roaters @ 200,00.00 miles best car ever owned- Up to 100,00 just oil change tires etc nothing major a great work horse-- honda please bring back the element its a great work vehicle
Elder Car(e)
Steve D.,01/31/2016
DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
totally reliable, fun to drive, boxie, zip drive. What else can you say it is a Honda !!
Totaled my Element. I barely felt a thing.
mudgell,02/20/2011
I was cruzin around Denver, not paying enough attention and WHAMO! I nailed a solid concrete barrier and totaled the car but I came out without a scratch. The only thing that hurts is that I don't have my Element anymore. I never had one maintenance problem with it while I had it and when I wrecked it, it very well could have saved my life or saved me from getting injured. If you have the money, get one.
Turned my opinion of it right around.
stryker91,12/09/2013
When I first saw this car, I was repulsed. A front-wheel-drive SUV? What were they thinking? But my wife has one, and I was wrong about it in every way. It's stylish, comfortable, versatile, and has more "giddyup" than one would think.
See all 443 reviews of the 2004 Honda Element
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Honda Element features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Honda Element

Used 2004 Honda Element Overview

The Used 2004 Honda Element is offered in the following submodels: Element SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Honda Element?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Honda Elements are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Honda Element for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Honda Element.

Can't find a used 2004 Honda Elements you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Element for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,049.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,970.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Element for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,365.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,302.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Honda Element?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Element lease specials

