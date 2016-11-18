Used 2005 Honda Element for Sale Near Me

115 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Element Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 115 listings
  • 2005 Honda Element EX in Red
    used

    2005 Honda Element EX

    204,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,450

    $352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Honda Element LX in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Honda Element LX

    118,141 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,494

    Details
  • 2005 Honda Element LX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Honda Element LX

    136,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Honda Element EX in Silver
    used

    2005 Honda Element EX

    83,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,429

    Details
  • 2005 Honda Element EX in Gray
    used

    2005 Honda Element EX

    141,125 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2005 Honda Element EX
    used

    2005 Honda Element EX

    209,589 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,295

    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element EX
    used

    2004 Honda Element EX

    206,705 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,499

    $1,634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Element EX-P in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Honda Element EX-P

    170,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,650

    $996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element EX in Silver
    used

    2004 Honda Element EX

    163,922 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,495

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Element EX-P in Light Green
    used

    2006 Honda Element EX-P

    203,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,850

    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element EX in Orange
    used

    2004 Honda Element EX

    187,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,999

    $934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Honda Element EX

    184,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Element EX-P in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Element EX-P

    155,065 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,952

    $358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element EX in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Honda Element EX

    124,078 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Element EX in Red
    used

    2006 Honda Element EX

    129,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element LX in Black
    used

    2004 Honda Element LX

    103,447 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Element EX-P in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Element EX-P

    178,622 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2004 Honda Element EX in Orange
    used

    2004 Honda Element EX

    248,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Element searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 115 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Element
  4. Used 2005 Honda Element

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Element

Read recent reviews for the Honda Element
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8309 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 309 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Almost perfect.
Jon P,11/18/2016
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Purchased used 7 years ago, our 2005 Element has proven to be one of the best vehicle purchases I’ve ever made. Rivaling my 2003 Subaru Forester (the most consistent vehicle I’ve ever owned) in terms of drivability and reliability, and surpassing all other vehicle in terms of versatility. Pros: Amazing storage capacity and versatility. Outside of a cargo van, I can’t think of another vehicle that allows this much cargo space. I’ve spent night sleeping in it. I’ve moved beds, countless pieces of furniture, gardening supplies/equipment, etc… I’ve been completely, and utterly spoiled by the Element’s ability to transport things. It will be very hard to replicate when it comes time to buy another vehicle. Solid winter performance. The AWD system is reliable in getting through snow and ice. I have noticed it sometimes hiccups on wet roads, though that could be tire issues. Driving height is also a boon. You’re seated just a bit above sedan level and are afforded great view of the road, and the ‘widescreen’ windshield does a great job of exploiting all that visible space. Handling is responsive, and the turning radius is really good. You can tell this SUV was built off of a sedan chasis. The stock sound system is really superb. So-so: MPG is about what you’d expect. Nothing to write home about, but not exceptionally low. Doesn’t have a lot of get up and go. Not quite sluggish, but you’re not going to win any races with the Element. You’ve got to plan your traffic merges accordingly. Visibility is kinda subpar outside of the front seat. Lots of columns and little blind spots to be aware of. Only a 4 passenger vehicle. I knew that in advance, but an option for a 5th person would have been great. Cons: Brakes! Oh man, have we gone through brakes. About every 18,000 miles we’re investing in new pads. We’ve had to replace the rotors a few times as well. We’ve used the dealership as well as recommended mechanics. Doesn’t matter. The Element chews through brakes like no other car I’ve owned before. Suicide doors. Getting backseat passengers in and out, especially in parking lots and garages, is painful. I understand that they may assist with the loading/unloading of the vehicle, but for as often as you would actually need suicide doors to accomplish this it’s totally not worth it. Getting things in and out through the back isn’t much more difficult. All in all, I’d recommend an Element to anyone who wants a unique looking vehicle with an incredible amount of cargo space and utility.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Element
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Element info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings