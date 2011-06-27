Estimated values
2005 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$2,921
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,767
|$2,669
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,165
|$2,558
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,660
|$1,959
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,300
|$3,525
|$4,187
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,221
|$3,824
|Average
|$1,711
|$2,612
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,318
|$2,004
|$2,373
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,452
|$4,038
|$4,895
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,689
|$4,471
|Average
|$1,824
|$2,992
|$3,622
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,295
|$2,774
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,422
|$3,675
|$4,353
|Clean
|$2,215
|$3,358
|$3,976
|Average
|$1,802
|$2,724
|$3,221
|Rough
|$1,388
|$2,089
|$2,467
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,049
|$3,027
|$3,555
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,766
|$3,247
|Average
|$1,524
|$2,243
|$2,631
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,721
|$2,015
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,088
|$3,170
|$3,754
|Clean
|$1,910
|$2,896
|$3,429
|Average
|$1,553
|$2,349
|$2,778
|Rough
|$1,197
|$1,802
|$2,127
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,219
|$3,201
|$3,731
|Clean
|$2,029
|$2,924
|$3,408
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,372
|$2,761
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,819
|$2,114
Estimated values
2005 Honda Element LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,589
|$4,448
|$5,454
|Clean
|$2,368
|$4,064
|$4,981
|Average
|$1,926
|$3,296
|$4,036
|Rough
|$1,483
|$2,529
|$3,091