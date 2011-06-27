Vehicle overview

One definition of "element" is a small but significant presence of an abstract quality; another is a substance or primary constituent that can't be broken down into a simpler form. Both meanings describe the spirit of the 2009 Honda Element compact crossover SUV, a back-to-basics interpretation of the compact crossover genre. Having made its debut way back in 2003, the Element's tall, funky-looking body has become a more common sight these days, particularly in regions where outdoor activities reign supreme. Despite its advancing age, this quirky but useful cube on wheels remains an appealing vehicular solution for the young and young-at-heart alike.

The Element has prospered due to its inherent practicality and likable nature, along with an attractive starting price just over $20,000. The boxy cabin has space aplenty for four adults (that's the Element's maximum seating capacity), and its cargo-van-style side doors open wide for easy loading and unloading of bulky cargo. To maximize utility, the Element's rear seats may be folded or removed entirely, and its hose-out textured urethane flooring makes for easy cleanup after a day of surfing or a week of camping.

For 2009, the Honda Element marries these friendly attributes to a mildly refreshed exterior with some new high-tech toys inside. Three Element models are again available -- the basic LX, uplevel EX and sporty SC -- with the latter two featuring an optional new voice-activated navigation system that includes a rearview camera and USB digital media connectivity. Enhanced interior storage is also on tap for the latest Element.

While the 2009 Honda Element is certainly worthy of consideration for shoppers in search of a versatile compact utility vehicle, there are other compelling vehicles that occupy this niche. Those looking for a similarly funky alternative would do well to check out the less-expensive Scion xB, and if you're open to more conventional designs with easier rear-seat entry and exit and greater seating capacity, the Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester or even Honda's own CR-V might serve you better. Power is another consideration. The Element's lone offering is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, while many competitors can be had with considerably more juice under the hood. The Element remains a solid choice, but it demands some compromises in return for its impressive versatility.