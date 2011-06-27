  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Element
  4. Used 2009 Honda Element
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2009 Honda Element Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth power delivery, spacious cabin, removable rear seats, available four-wheel drive.
  • Seats only four, awkward rear ingress and egress due to small clamshell doors, unimpressive fuel economy.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Honda Element for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$5,147 - $7,555
Used Element for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Honda Element's versatile interior design continues to separate it from the compact crossover pack, but it's getting on in years. We still recommend it for those who will use its flexibility to the fullest.

Vehicle overview

One definition of "element" is a small but significant presence of an abstract quality; another is a substance or primary constituent that can't be broken down into a simpler form. Both meanings describe the spirit of the 2009 Honda Element compact crossover SUV, a back-to-basics interpretation of the compact crossover genre. Having made its debut way back in 2003, the Element's tall, funky-looking body has become a more common sight these days, particularly in regions where outdoor activities reign supreme. Despite its advancing age, this quirky but useful cube on wheels remains an appealing vehicular solution for the young and young-at-heart alike.

The Element has prospered due to its inherent practicality and likable nature, along with an attractive starting price just over $20,000. The boxy cabin has space aplenty for four adults (that's the Element's maximum seating capacity), and its cargo-van-style side doors open wide for easy loading and unloading of bulky cargo. To maximize utility, the Element's rear seats may be folded or removed entirely, and its hose-out textured urethane flooring makes for easy cleanup after a day of surfing or a week of camping.

For 2009, the Honda Element marries these friendly attributes to a mildly refreshed exterior with some new high-tech toys inside. Three Element models are again available -- the basic LX, uplevel EX and sporty SC -- with the latter two featuring an optional new voice-activated navigation system that includes a rearview camera and USB digital media connectivity. Enhanced interior storage is also on tap for the latest Element.

While the 2009 Honda Element is certainly worthy of consideration for shoppers in search of a versatile compact utility vehicle, there are other compelling vehicles that occupy this niche. Those looking for a similarly funky alternative would do well to check out the less-expensive Scion xB, and if you're open to more conventional designs with easier rear-seat entry and exit and greater seating capacity, the Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester or even Honda's own CR-V might serve you better. Power is another consideration. The Element's lone offering is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, while many competitors can be had with considerably more juice under the hood. The Element remains a solid choice, but it demands some compromises in return for its impressive versatility.

2009 Honda Element models

The 2009 Honda Element is a compact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: LX, EX and SC. The Element LX and EX are available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, while the sport-tuned SC is front-wheel-drive only.

The base LX comes with 16-inch steel wheels, a urethane utility floor, moisture-resistant seats, folding/removable rear seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, keyless entry and a four-speaker CD audio system. The midlevel EX adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a three-compartment overhead console, a center console with a removable cooler/storage box, a cargo-area 12-volt power outlet, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a seven-speaker audio system with MP3 capability, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio. Finally, the street-smart SC trim features a lowered sport suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, a custom grille, a monochromatic paint scheme with body-color bumpers and roof sections, passenger-area carpeting, an exclusive center console design, piano-black interior trim pieces, unique fabrics and copper-colored gauges.

Available on EX and SC models is a voice-activated navigation system with a rearview camera and a USB audio interface.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Honda Element receives a Pilot-style grille and loses some of its plastic body cladding. There's also an available voice-activated navigation system with a back-up camera on EX and SC models, and the rear skylight has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

Every 2009 Honda Element is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 166 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a five-speed automatic optional. Front-wheel drive is the default configuration, while all-wheel drive is available on the LX and EX models. EPA-estimated fuel economy is somewhat lackluster by current four-cylinder compact crossover standards, ranging from 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for automatic-equipped two-wheel-drive models down to 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for manual-shift all-wheel-drive models.

Safety

The Element comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Element has earned a perfect five stars in government crash-testing for frontal and side-impact protection. It also received a highest possible "Good" rating from the IIHS for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The four-cylinder Honda Element won't win many stoplight drag races, but it delivers peppy enough performance for most daily tasks. The four-wheel independent suspension endows the Element with surprisingly responsive and agile handling, though its ride is noticeably firmer than the average compact crossover, especially in SC trim. At highway speeds, a fair amount of wind noise is produced by the Element's ungainly physique.

Interior

The 2009 Honda Element seats only four -- a disadvantage compared to other compact SUVs -- but rear passengers enjoy ample room and excellent visibility thanks to the theater-style seating. Cargo capacity is also exceptional: With the rear seats removed, the Element can accommodate an impressive 75 cubic feet of gear. The Element's unique pillar-less access doors make side loading a snap, though their design can be a hassle for transporting people -- the front doors must first be opened before rear occupants are allowed in or out. This can be particularly inconvenient if the rear seats are used regularly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Honda Element.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I smile whenever I get behind the wheel
Madison,02/08/2010
I have been wanting one of these since the first year they came out. I am not disappointed and would have taken the plunge sooner but my 97 Honda Odyssey just would not wear out. I finally passed it on to someone who appreciated it. The Element has it all - my dog agrees. Plenty of space, fun to drive, Honda reliability and goes thru the snow and ice in Wisconsin like you're driving in July. The clamshell doors are kind of a pain in a tight parking lot but you figure it out. The stereo system is great and the satellite radio rocks. I like being able to just take my bike at the end of a ride and roll it into the back end. The floor cleans up from muddy dogs with ease.
Need the capacity of a truck without being a truck
Jason Whiting,03/02/2018
EX 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Purchased this vehicle to haul stuff but still have a useable back seating. Just love how th back seats fold up and out of the way or can be completely taken out. I’ve put lots of highway miles on this vehicle with no regrets. My 5th Honda all with over 100k . My crv had 250k and the element currently has 180k and still running strong. The element is also good in the snow
Love our Element
Otown Jim,02/14/2010
We really love our Element. We purchased the vehicle to make it easier to transport our dog (Samoyed). The removable seats in the back are perfect and the room once removed is terrific. The Element handles well in the snow (took it to Montana through multiple snowstorms during Thanksgiving week). Lastly, our boy Buck just loves his new car! Excellent choice for dog lovers and people needing some additional cargo room.
'09 SC
davel57,06/24/2009
I've been looking at these cars for some time now and I can't believe I waited so long! Very pleased so far. VERY fun to drive with plenty of power and great fuel economy. I work in an auto body repair facility and I've seen these cars hit in all areas and they hold up incredibly well (I hope I never have to test it) and it was one of the selling factors for me. GREAT sound system, amenities.
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 Honda Element
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Honda Element features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Honda Element

Used 2009 Honda Element Overview

The Used 2009 Honda Element is offered in the following submodels: Element SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SC 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Honda Element?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Honda Elements are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Honda Element for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Honda Element.

Can't find a used 2009 Honda Elements you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Element for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,258.

Find a used Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Element for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,099.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,784.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Honda Element?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Element lease specials

Related Used 2009 Honda Element info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles