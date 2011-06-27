  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(92)
2007 Honda Element Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, optional all-wheel drive, smooth four-cylinder engine, balanced handling.
  • Only seats four, clamshell doors hinder entry/exit for rear-seat passengers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Intended to accommodate the lifestyles of the young and active, the 2007 Honda Element is a spunky small SUV with a thoughtfully designed interior wrapped in a unique shell.

Vehicle overview

Now in its fifth year, the 2007 Honda Element is still one of the most distinctive vehicles on the road. Of course, its exterior shape, which one might suspect was penned by designers who watched too many Borg episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, is the attribute that strikes first. It's relatively short -- 7 inches shorter than a Civic sedan, actually -- and surprisingly tall. And behind that cubist shape is a level of versatility that's pretty much unmatched by any other small wagon or SUV.

Rather than have a conventional four-door setup, the Element's rear doors pivot backward a full 90 degrees. There's no B-pillar, so opening both side doors creates a very large portal in which to easily load passengers or bulky cargo. In back, the tailgate lowers like a pickup's and is split from the upper glass. The theater-style rear seats provide plenty of legroom and can be configured multiple ways. Remove the rear seats and you've got a midsize-SUV-like 75 cubic feet of cargo space to work with.

Honda envisions the Element's versatility and optional all-wheel drive as making it the ultimate niche vehicle for active generation-Yers wanting to cart around their surfboards and mountain bikes. Certainly the Element will fulfill that role, but plenty of older buyers will find it useful for mundane tasks as well. Its main downside is its lack of family friendliness. It only seats four and those backward-pivoting rear doors can make kid-schlepping a pain. We like the 2007 Honda Element, but you also might want to check out the more traditional Chrysler PT Cruiser or Jeep Compass.

2007 Honda Element models

The 2007 Honda Element is a car-based compact SUV. It comes in three trim levels: LX, EX and SC. With the LX, you'll get power windows and locks, an easy-to-clean urethane utility floor, removable and folding rear seats, waterproof front seats and a driver-seat height adjuster. Additional standard goodies include power mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry, air-conditioning and a CD player. The EX has all of these features plus alloy wheels, body-color fenders and door handles, an additional cargo area-mounted power point, waterproof rear seats, and an upgraded audio system with MP3 capability, an auxiliary jack and satellite radio. The new-for-2007 SC trim has 18-inch alloy wheels, a lowered suspension and special exterior and interior styling details. Elements with all-wheel drive come with a removable rear sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The Honda Element has been updated significantly for 2007. It's a littler quicker this year thanks to a 10-horsepower increase and a new five-speed automatic transmission that replaces the previous four-speed. It should be safer, too, thanks to new safety equipment, including standard stability control and side curtain airbags. Previous Elements had door-mounted front seatbelts that made exiting the rear seat a bit of a pain; that's been fixed this year with integrated front seatbelts. There's also a new design for the instrument panel. Finally, Honda has come out with a new Element SC trim level that has a lowered ride height and a few unique exterior and interior styling details.

Performance & mpg

For power the Honda Element has a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, rated at 166 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. The Element LX and EX are available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, while the SC is front-drive only.

Safety

On the Honda Element you'll find four-wheel antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control and a tire-pressure monitor. Front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are also standard. In NHTSA (government) crash tests, the Element earned a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. The IIHS likewise gave a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection. Updated side-impact results have not yet been published for the 2007 Honda Element and its new side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2007 Honda Element is no speed demon, but it does offer peppy performance, with enough smoothness to make everyday commuting a pleasant experience. From behind the wheel, the Element feels as tall and boxy as it is. The steering offers positive feedback and the wide track keeps the Element stable in evasive maneuvers. The only thing that could detract from the fun on the open road is the wind noise generated by the boxy, high roof.

Interior

Although the Element is wider than many compact SUVs, it is configured to seat four, not five. With stadium-style seating for the rear passengers, those riding in back will enjoy plenty of room and high visibility. With the rear seats removed, cargo capacity is a quite impressive 75 cubic feet. Though the wide opening provided by the clamshell doors is useful, using the rear doors is not as convenient as one might think. To open them, the front doors must be opened first, leading to some annoyance for the front passengers as they always have to open their doors in order to allow people in or out of the rear seating area. Dropping off kids curbside without a front passenger to open the door can be particularly irksome. On the plus side, this year's new seat-mounted front seatbelts take some of the hassle out of disembarking from the Element's rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda Element.

5(82%)
4(14%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
92 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love it!
DJA123,01/02/2007
I don't know why these aren't more popular. The look is different but not ugly..it really grows on you. It's a comfortable, roomy and reliable multi- purpose vehicle that sells for about $22K with AWD. People are afraid of the quirky style but they are missing out on a fun and practical vehicle. It really makes you feel young at heart regardless of age. If you are on the fence because of the way it looks, believe me, the Element will win you over. It's really fun, practical and a great value!
First Non Jeep/Dodge
Michael,09/22/2006
Finally recieved it last night after a month wait. Driven about 80 miles so far and it's great. I test drove an 06 LX automatic, but ordered the 07 LX manual because I feel that manuals are more enjoyable, and I liked the added standard features and changes on the 07 model. The element is roomy, and drives well. I like the addition of the standard door lock remote, side curtain airbags, and the fact that the seat belt now retracts into the seat. Have not yet figured out gas mileage, but I know it's better than the Dakota I had. The manual shifter is well placed, easily reachable, and shifts well. I am very pleased so far, and would recommend to friends and family.
Value and Style
Trent,12/13/2006
Just got my Element last week after going in to drive the CR-V. While the CRV is nicer and more refined than previous years, there is just no room for my toys and gear. The Element started to be more attractive from a pure cost of ownership standpoint, as I was looking at leasing a more expensive vehicle originally, but I could purchase the Element for the roughly the same monthly payment. I drove both the SC and standard model, and love the handling of the SC and the unique interior trim points. I'll miss 4WD, but love the wider tires and improved headlight/front end look. I drove it in snow/ice 2 days after purchasing, and although I was a bit tense without 4WD there, it was good.
QUIRKY AND PRACTICAL
kris corah,03/01/2017
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
4 years with our element. Honestly there isn't much to complain about it, but I just never grew to love it. The transmission annoys me, it's constantly hunting thru the gear, yes, I know it's getting me the best mileage it can. The shifts aren't hard or harsh. In fact they aren't unpleasant at all, I just find it annoying listening to the engine cycle up and down as the trans constantly shifts at every rise or dip in the road. The highway at 70 is truly busy for the transmission. Road noise is a bit on the loud side as well. Crosswinds are fairly disruptive, pushing the car around on the road. The rear doors are a love/hate item for me as well. There is a different routine to using them in parking lots and requires some forethought. Getting in/out with kids can be an exercise in frustration. I've been trapped between the doors many times, doing some sort of dance/juggling to get into position to be able to get out from between the doors so they can be closed. The doors open about 90 degrees which makes getting in/out and loading easier but brings the doors in range of neighboring cars in parking lots. When a 5 yr old leans on the door to get out it is simple for the door to swing open enough to bump the car beside you. Aside from the low tire pressure monitor coming on and staying on about a year after we got the car it has been almost faultless. Fuel mileage is not very good. we get about 22-23 most of the time, a mile or 2 less in the winter and it will get 24+ on the highway at speed. the best mileage I've seen was 26. On the plus side, it's roomy, for its size. The seats fold flat or swing up clearing most of the floor. They can be removed but I'd rather take a punch from mike Tyson. Our 5 year old loves to "decorate" the car by drawing on the matte black plastic panels with sidewalk chalk. It's a nice conversation piece. The people at my wife's work love it. It is an excellent choice for someone with small kids and/or dogs. We fold the back flat on one seat (rear) and our great Dane lays there next to the kid in his car seat. 3-6-18. still have this thing. we will probably be trading it in the next few months when we decide on a replacement. It has held up pretty well. The seats have stains and the passenger side dash has a weird discoloration on the accent panel. The tach needle fell off about 6 months ago. there is a rust spot on the driverside rear door. all in al we got our moneys worth out of it. going on 160,000 miles.
See all 92 reviews of the 2007 Honda Element
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Honda Element features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Honda Element

Used 2007 Honda Element Overview

The Used 2007 Honda Element is offered in the following submodels: Element SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

