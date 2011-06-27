  1. Home
2022 GMC Terrain SLE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Terrain
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.5/447.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque203 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Fleet Convenience Package (Fleet) +$120
Roadside Safety Package +$165
Infotainment Package I +$795
Driver Convenience Package +$1,375
Cargo Package +$210
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Horizontal Cargo Net +$95
Interior Protection Package +$240
Floor Liner Package +$325
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Player +$1,995
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/o DVD Player +$1,795
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Molded Assist Steps +$850
Front License Plate Mounting Package +$40
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$305
Bright Rear Bumper Protector +$135
Skyscape Power Glass Sunroof +$1,495
Wheel Locks +$95
"Hit the Road" Package +$1,095
Programmable Rear Power Liftgate +$400
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3449 lbs.
Gross weight4464 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height65.4 in.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray/Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
