Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana LS 2500 Fleet 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,264$5,165$6,256
Clean$3,090$4,887$5,900
Average$2,741$4,331$5,188
Rough$2,392$3,776$4,476
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,451$5,459$6,613
Clean$3,266$5,166$6,237
Average$2,898$4,578$5,484
Rough$2,529$3,991$4,732
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,509$5,374$6,448
Clean$3,322$5,085$6,081
Average$2,947$4,506$5,347
Rough$2,572$3,928$4,614
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,936$5,962$7,129
Clean$3,726$5,641$6,724
Average$3,305$5,000$5,912
Rough$2,885$4,359$5,101
Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,698$5,851$7,086
Clean$3,500$5,536$6,683
Average$3,105$4,907$5,877
Rough$2,710$4,277$5,071
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,085 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,085 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,085 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Savana ranges from $2,572 to $6,448, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.