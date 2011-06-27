Estimated values
2007 GMC Savana LS 2500 Fleet 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,264
|$5,165
|$6,256
|Clean
|$3,090
|$4,887
|$5,900
|Average
|$2,741
|$4,331
|$5,188
|Rough
|$2,392
|$3,776
|$4,476
2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,451
|$5,459
|$6,613
|Clean
|$3,266
|$5,166
|$6,237
|Average
|$2,898
|$4,578
|$5,484
|Rough
|$2,529
|$3,991
|$4,732
2007 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,509
|$5,374
|$6,448
|Clean
|$3,322
|$5,085
|$6,081
|Average
|$2,947
|$4,506
|$5,347
|Rough
|$2,572
|$3,928
|$4,614
2007 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,936
|$5,962
|$7,129
|Clean
|$3,726
|$5,641
|$6,724
|Average
|$3,305
|$5,000
|$5,912
|Rough
|$2,885
|$4,359
|$5,101
2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,698
|$5,851
|$7,086
|Clean
|$3,500
|$5,536
|$6,683
|Average
|$3,105
|$4,907
|$5,877
|Rough
|$2,710
|$4,277
|$5,071