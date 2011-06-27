Used 2007 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
5 Door Explorer Conversion Flexibility
A 5 Door Best, 10/17/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Good looks abound with chrome wheels, ground effects package and special fade paint exterior with standard roof to enable city garage parking. Easy pop-out center captain seats and electric rear seat converts to queen bed. In this position, with appropriate protection on leather upholstery, it's a real work horse to haul 4 X 8 materials, ladders, etc. Excellent towing ability. Best of all, a real comfortable 7 person touring vehicle with ample luggage storage and 22 mpg.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Savana
Related Used 2007 GMC Savana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana