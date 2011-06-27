  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$5,891$6,466
Clean$4,751$5,545$6,073
Average$4,175$4,852$5,286
Rough$3,600$4,160$4,500
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,863$6,952$8,330
Clean$4,585$6,543$7,824
Average$4,030$5,726$6,810
Rough$3,474$4,909$5,797
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,478$11,277$13,133
Clean$7,994$10,614$12,334
Average$7,025$9,289$10,737
Rough$6,057$7,963$9,139
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,256$8,715$10,342
Clean$5,898$8,203$9,713
Average$5,184$7,178$8,455
Rough$4,469$6,154$7,197
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,041$11,871$13,748
Clean$8,525$11,173$12,912
Average$7,492$9,777$11,239
Rough$6,460$8,382$9,567
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,772$7,325$8,360
Clean$5,442$6,895$7,852
Average$4,783$6,034$6,835
Rough$4,124$5,173$5,818
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,987$7,826$9,047
Clean$5,645$7,366$8,497
Average$4,961$6,446$7,396
Rough$4,278$5,526$6,296
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,442$11,766$13,315
Clean$8,903$11,075$12,505
Average$7,825$9,692$10,885
Rough$6,746$8,308$9,266
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,458$10,017$11,713
Clean$7,032$9,429$11,001
Average$6,180$8,251$9,576
Rough$5,328$7,073$8,151
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,442$10,003$11,699
Clean$7,017$9,415$10,988
Average$6,167$8,239$9,565
Rough$5,317$7,063$8,142
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,303$4,957$5,400
Clean$4,057$4,666$5,072
Average$3,566$4,083$4,415
Rough$3,074$3,500$3,758
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,334$11,020$12,801
Clean$7,858$10,372$12,022
Average$6,906$9,076$10,465
Rough$5,955$7,781$8,908
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,057$8,299$9,782
Clean$5,711$7,811$9,187
Average$5,020$6,836$7,997
Rough$4,328$5,860$6,808
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,992$10,677$12,457
Clean$7,535$10,050$11,700
Average$6,623$8,795$10,185
Rough$5,710$7,539$8,669
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,585 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,543 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,585 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,543 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,585 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,543 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Canyon and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2010 GMC Canyon ranges from $3,474 to $8,330, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.