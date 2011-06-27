Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,038
|$5,891
|$6,466
|Clean
|$4,751
|$5,545
|$6,073
|Average
|$4,175
|$4,852
|$5,286
|Rough
|$3,600
|$4,160
|$4,500
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,863
|$6,952
|$8,330
|Clean
|$4,585
|$6,543
|$7,824
|Average
|$4,030
|$5,726
|$6,810
|Rough
|$3,474
|$4,909
|$5,797
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,478
|$11,277
|$13,133
|Clean
|$7,994
|$10,614
|$12,334
|Average
|$7,025
|$9,289
|$10,737
|Rough
|$6,057
|$7,963
|$9,139
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,256
|$8,715
|$10,342
|Clean
|$5,898
|$8,203
|$9,713
|Average
|$5,184
|$7,178
|$8,455
|Rough
|$4,469
|$6,154
|$7,197
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,041
|$11,871
|$13,748
|Clean
|$8,525
|$11,173
|$12,912
|Average
|$7,492
|$9,777
|$11,239
|Rough
|$6,460
|$8,382
|$9,567
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,772
|$7,325
|$8,360
|Clean
|$5,442
|$6,895
|$7,852
|Average
|$4,783
|$6,034
|$6,835
|Rough
|$4,124
|$5,173
|$5,818
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,987
|$7,826
|$9,047
|Clean
|$5,645
|$7,366
|$8,497
|Average
|$4,961
|$6,446
|$7,396
|Rough
|$4,278
|$5,526
|$6,296
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,442
|$11,766
|$13,315
|Clean
|$8,903
|$11,075
|$12,505
|Average
|$7,825
|$9,692
|$10,885
|Rough
|$6,746
|$8,308
|$9,266
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,458
|$10,017
|$11,713
|Clean
|$7,032
|$9,429
|$11,001
|Average
|$6,180
|$8,251
|$9,576
|Rough
|$5,328
|$7,073
|$8,151
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,442
|$10,003
|$11,699
|Clean
|$7,017
|$9,415
|$10,988
|Average
|$6,167
|$8,239
|$9,565
|Rough
|$5,317
|$7,063
|$8,142
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,303
|$4,957
|$5,400
|Clean
|$4,057
|$4,666
|$5,072
|Average
|$3,566
|$4,083
|$4,415
|Rough
|$3,074
|$3,500
|$3,758
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,334
|$11,020
|$12,801
|Clean
|$7,858
|$10,372
|$12,022
|Average
|$6,906
|$9,076
|$10,465
|Rough
|$5,955
|$7,781
|$8,908
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,057
|$8,299
|$9,782
|Clean
|$5,711
|$7,811
|$9,187
|Average
|$5,020
|$6,836
|$7,997
|Rough
|$4,328
|$5,860
|$6,808
Estimated values
2010 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,992
|$10,677
|$12,457
|Clean
|$7,535
|$10,050
|$11,700
|Average
|$6,623
|$8,795
|$10,185
|Rough
|$5,710
|$7,539
|$8,669