2025 Genesis G80 First Drive: Small Changes Strengthen This Sedan's Appeal

Don't make it weird

The G80's interior sees a number of changes, most notably the move to Genesis' 27-inch ultra-wide display for the instrument and infotainment screens. As in other models like the newly refreshed GV80 SUV, this screen is very responsive and generally very easy to read. The one exception is the vehicle's tachometer, which only shows a sort of progress wheel with numbers at the bottom. It's not strictly necessary to have a tach in a car like this, but if you're going to implement such a thing, don't make it weird. Genesis representatives assure me that there is a way to change the way engine speed is displayed, but it's buried so deep in submenus that any victory would have felt Pyrrhic by the time I figured it out.

The infotainment system housed within that new display gets a big overhaul. First and somewhat unfortunately, the awesome 21-speaker Lexicon audio system is gone, but the good news is that the 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen system that replaces it is still a banger. One unique feature is a Beosound app in the menu that lets the user drag a dot around a circle to choose between four different sound profiles or blends thereof. It's simple to use and easily lets you find your desired audio settings.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now connect wirelessly, which is a plus, and the Qi charging pad has been moved from the front of the center console to the rear by the armrest as part of a general ergonomic reorganization. Genesis engineers left plenty of physical controls for things like volume, audio tuning and cabin temperature, and the rest of the buttons have haptic feedback making them easy to use as well.