2020 Ford Shelby GT350
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- New Heritage Edition package reprises classic mid-1960s racing style
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- A rare balance between on-road comfort and on-track performance
- High level of handling precision
- High-revving, powerful V8 sounds fantastic
- Lackluster interior plastics carry over from standard Mustang
2020 Ford Shelby GT350 Review
For years, the Mustang was locked in what seemed an endless rivalry against its natural competitor, the Chevrolet Camaro. Surely no one would ever compare a Ford to a BMW or a Porsche, right? But in 2015, Ford Motor Co. made sure we'd never look at a Mustang the same way again by debuting the latest GT350.
Propelled by a 5.2-liter V8 using an exotic flat-plane crankshaft, the GT350 howls its way to 529 horsepower at an eye-watering 8,250 rpm. Torque is similarly impressive at 429 lb-ft. But there's more to the GT350 than just its motor. Thanks to its MagneRide adaptive suspension, the car's balance of ride and handling capabilities is sublime, even when you're driving up to the car's considerable limits. Yet the Shelby is still a Mustang, and its practicality and affordability aren't diminished. Until we get our hands on the upcoming GT500, we think this Mustang is the best one ever built.
Of course, the Camaro is still an obvious alternative thanks to its potent ZL1 iteration. But the GT350's competitive set now reads like a who's who in performance cars, with the Porsche 718 Cayman S and the BMW M4 the closest in performance. You might even consider the all-new mid-engine Corvette or new Toyota Supra as options. In general, these coupes are a little nicer inside and won't recall lesser trim levels the way the GT350 can. But if you want maximum racetrack performance and fun at a reasonable price, this Shelby is a great way to go.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
And as impressive as its limits might be, it's how approachable and communicative the GT350 is that gives the most enjoyment. Well, other than the enthralling sound from the flat-plane crank V8, that is. From the motor to the handling to the sheer thrill of driving, it's arguably the best and most compelling Mustang ever built.
How comfortable is it?9.0
Larger drivers may want to test the seats before rushing out to buy one — the Recaro seats are heavily bolstered and can feel a bit tight. The optional heated and cooled leather-trimmed seats are a bit more accommodating. As raucous as the exhaust can be in Sport mode, your neighbors will probably appreciate the quieter Normal setting.
How’s the interior?7.5
There is an option to eliminate the rear seat entirely, which could be attractive to buyers looking to spend more time on track.
How’s the tech?7.0
The GT350 also has a suite of track-inspired apps with features such as line lock, launch control, a lap timer, and extra sets of performance gauges. Stability control is very well-calibrated to the Shelby's performance and can be fully disabled.
How’s the storage?7.0
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard10.0
Which Shelby GT350 does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Shelby GT350 models
The 2020 Ford Shelby GT350 is a high-performance version of the Mustang coupe. There are two trim levels: the base GT350 and the race-focused GT350R. Essentially, the GT350 is the track-day version of a Mustang and, as such, it has many performance features that you won't see on a standard rental Mustang.
Standard equipment for the base GT350 includes a 5.2-liter V8 (526 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, Brembo brakes, a Torsen rear differential (with 3.73 gearing), a front-suspension tower brace, three powertrain coolers (oil, differential and transmission), adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, a rear spoiler and diffuser, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you'll find manually adjustable Recaro front seats with simulated-suede inserts, an 8-inch center display, Track Apps performance telemetry, and a six-speaker sound system.
Opting for the Technology package equips the GT350 with a voice-activated navigation system, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and heated side mirrors. If you check the box for the more comfortable leather sport seats, you'll also receive six-way power adjustability, heating and ventilation, and driver-seat memory functions. A Handling package comes with adjustable strut top mounts that expand the range of adjustability for the front suspension and a Gurney flap extension for the rear spoiler.
The GT350R gets most of the GT350's standard equipment, plus 19-inch carbon-fiber wheels (with special Michelin tires), revised suspension tuning, a front chin splitter, and a carbon-fiber rear wing. The Technology package is also available for the R.
For 2020, the limited-run Heritage Edition package offers the classic Wimbledon White paint with Guardsman Blue racing stripes that recall the 1965 GT350 racing model. Guardsman Blue front and rear badges and a unique dash badge complete the nostalgic nod. GT350R models will also come with all-black seats with red accent stitching.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Shelby GT350.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- value
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Shelby GT350 is an awesome car all around. I can get in and out of it easier than most large cars. It’s fun to drive , has great sound, and the Kona blue with white stripes is amazing to look at.
Having a GT Premium convertible before buying the GT350 I can say, though the convertible was a bit more plush and comfortable and I could drop the top on a nice day, so what! After driving the GT350 none of that mattered. It is a whole different experience. The sound, the handling, that perfect shifter, it is all worth the extra money.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$59,140
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|526 hp @ 7500 rpm
|R 2dr Coupe
5.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$72,135
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|526 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Shelby GT350 safety features:
- SOS Post-Crash Alert System
- Sounds the horn and flashes the emergency indicators in the event of a crash, alerting emergency workers of your location.
- Rearview Camera
- Helps you navigate into tight parking spots and avoid a collision when backing out of a spot in a crowded parking lot.
- Ford MyKey
- Allows the owner to set secondary-driver parameters and limits for teen and valet drivers.
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. the competition
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The Grand Sport is the purest expression of the C7-generation Corvette. Though it makes less power than the GT350, it has more torque and can dominate on a racetrack. Thanks to the rear seats, everyday usability goes to the Shelby. The all-new mid-engine Corvette will have higher performance for a similar price.
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. Chevrolet Camaro
The GT350 and the Camaro ZL1 are archenemies and share many of the same types of upgrades to the suspension, powertrain and brakes for better performance on the track. The main difference is the way they go about generating power: The GT350 has its high-revving V8, while the Camaro goes the more familiar route with a brutish supercharged V8.
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. BMW M4
A Mustang compared to a BMW? In the past, this matchup would be unthinkable, but the Shelby can easily hold its own against the M4. It has more power and, more important for the track, wider tires to allow the power to get to the ground. In the BMW's favor is a quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic, more infotainment technology and a nicer interior.
