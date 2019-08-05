2020 Ford Shelby GT350 Review

For years, the Mustang was locked in what seemed an endless rivalry against its natural competitor, the Chevrolet Camaro. Surely no one would ever compare a Ford to a BMW or a Porsche, right? But in 2015, Ford Motor Co. made sure we'd never look at a Mustang the same way again by debuting the latest GT350. Propelled by a 5.2-liter V8 using an exotic flat-plane crankshaft, the GT350 howls its way to 529 horsepower at an eye-watering 8,250 rpm. Torque is similarly impressive at 429 lb-ft. But there's more to the GT350 than just its motor. Thanks to its MagneRide adaptive suspension, the car's balance of ride and handling capabilities is sublime, even when you're driving up to the car's considerable limits. Yet the Shelby is still a Mustang, and its practicality and affordability aren't diminished. Until we get our hands on the upcoming GT500, we think this Mustang is the best one ever built. Of course, the Camaro is still an obvious alternative thanks to its potent ZL1 iteration. But the GT350's competitive set now reads like a who's who in performance cars, with the Porsche 718 Cayman S and the BMW M4 the closest in performance. You might even consider the all-new mid-engine Corvette or new Toyota Supra as options. In general, these coupes are a little nicer inside and won't recall lesser trim levels the way the GT350 can. But if you want maximum racetrack performance and fun at a reasonable price, this Shelby is a great way to go.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The GT350 lives up to our heady expectations from front to back, be it in the sheet metal, the trick suspension or enthralling flat-plane crank V8. It combines a mix of usability, familiarity and stonking performance that very few other cars, and certainly no other Mustang, have ever possessed.

How does it drive? 9.0

Ford has every right to be proud of this car. It's well-rounded, well-mannered and yet well-equipped enough to handle most anything you want it do. In fact, we're hard-pressed to think of another car, especially at this price, that can do double duty as both a daily commuter and a weekend warrior. Only the dull shift lever is anything less than stellar.



And as impressive as its limits might be, it's how approachable and communicative the GT350 is that gives the most enjoyment. Well, other than the enthralling sound from the flat-plane crank V8, that is. From the motor to the handling to the sheer thrill of driving, it's arguably the best and most compelling Mustang ever built.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

Just as impressive as the 5.2-liter V8 is the GT350's comfort and level of refinement. Over a variety of road surfaces, the Shelby remains composed and predictable and gives the driver plenty of confidence. The car is well within its rights to be a lot worse and still get away with it.



Larger drivers may want to test the seats before rushing out to buy one — the Recaro seats are heavily bolstered and can feel a bit tight. The optional heated and cooled leather-trimmed seats are a bit more accommodating. As raucous as the exhaust can be in Sport mode, your neighbors will probably appreciate the quieter Normal setting.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Thankfully the GT350 didn't eschew too much of the standard Mustang's interior layout. Though some shortcomings remain, the reprofiled Recaros seats, straightforward instrumentation, and faux suede-accented steering wheel help keep the interior from getting in the way of a good time. You also don't have to be going fast to be comfortable, and the driving position works just as well in traffic as it does on a track.



There is an option to eliminate the rear seat entirely, which could be attractive to buyers looking to spend more time on track.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Multimedia and integrated technology were never the highest design priorities of the GT350, but the addition of Ford's Sync 3 system keeps the Shelby modern and familiar. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility further the system's flexibility. For buyers not wanting to sacrifice anything on the infotainment front, the Technology package includes a Bang & Olufsen sound system and voice-activated navigation. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are also a part of that package.



The GT350 also has a suite of track-inspired apps with features such as line lock, launch control, a lap timer, and extra sets of performance gauges. Stability control is very well-calibrated to the Shelby's performance and can be fully disabled.

How’s the storage? 7.0

No one's going to buy a GT350 based on its ability to carry lumber and Big Gulps, but the Shelby retains every bit of a standard Mustang's practicality. You might have to declutter to find room for your personal effects, but like a standard Mustang, the rear seats can double as storage for jackets and small bags. The usable trunk makes this car an everyday driver proposition.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA rates the GT350 at 16 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway). On our highway-heavy evaluation loop, the GT350 returned 21.4 mpg, which is similar to other non-GT350 Mustangs we've tested. That's fairly impressive. Spirited driving saw fuel economy dip near the single digits and that could be the norm for most drivers.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Any vehicle with this kind of performance envelope is not going to come cheap. And though the GT350 does leave a little room for improvement on the inside, it's hard to argue against its value. And that's before you put it up against similarly sized and capable sports cars such as the BMW M4 and Porsche Cayman S. The GT350 undercuts both by nearly $10,000. Of course, the GT350's build quality isn't quite to the standard of its German rivals. But if it's power and performance you're after, you're unlikely to notice.

Wildcard 10.0

Ford left nothing on the table with the GT350. While previous generations of Mustang have never aspired to be more than a foil for the Camaro, this GT350 has gone above and beyond with new, and frankly astonishing, levels of power and suspension refinement. Just as astonishing is how friendly the GT350 can be even when pushed to near its considerable limits. It's a car you will look for excuses to drive and use to take the longer, most scenic route at every opportunity and do so without much, if any, compromise.

Which Shelby GT350 does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you intend to make your Shelby GT350 a nearly track-only car, we'd pass on the GT350R and suggest the standard GT350 with two option packages. The first one is the Handling package that gives you an even more adjustable suspension as well as aerodynamic changes. The second is the Technology package that equips the Shelby with voice-activated navigation, an upgraded audio system (when you're not drowning in decibels from the high-revving V8), and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Ford Shelby GT350 models

The 2020 Ford Shelby GT350 is a high-performance version of the Mustang coupe. There are two trim levels: the base GT350 and the race-focused GT350R. Essentially, the GT350 is the track-day version of a Mustang and, as such, it has many performance features that you won't see on a standard rental Mustang.