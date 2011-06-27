Estimated values
2017 Ford Shelby GT350 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,908
|$44,788
|$48,021
|Clean
|$40,809
|$43,631
|$46,726
|Average
|$38,609
|$41,317
|$44,136
|Rough
|$36,410
|$39,003
|$41,547
Estimated values
2017 Ford Shelby GT350 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,809
|$39,085
|$42,701
|Clean
|$34,869
|$38,075
|$41,550
|Average
|$32,990
|$36,056
|$39,247
|Rough
|$31,111
|$34,036
|$36,945