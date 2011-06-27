Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 Consumer Reviews
2017 Ford GT350 Land Rocket
Make sure you fully understand the power of this new pony! The Shelby isn't just a regular GT Mustang- whole new world. I went from a Nissan Z350 and knew right away that the GT350 was a beast that had to be tamed. You can feel the power as soon as you turn the car on! Be safe- learn the car and have fun with that raw power. Also did I mention that this pony corners as well as my old Z350 which I thought cornered very well! I was surprised since the mustang was never known to corner! They added independent rear wheel suspension! Only took them 50 years lol! So this pony can do it all now- drive to work, and race on the track. Update 03-2019 Still love this car! There are many new carbon fiber parts available for the GT350's now thus I replaced my fender and hood vents with the new material!
Incredible muscle car and more!
5000 miles now, first oil change, still love this car! Since letting my 69 GTO go way back in 1983 I've missed having a little muscle under the hood. I've driven many cars since then, mostly "responsible" types until my wife picked up a Porshe Boxter S a few years ago. The thrill of fast acceleration and road hugging turns on the local road track got me thinking about speed again, but driving this car every day is a no way! While fun, it's just not a daily driver. I started considering trading in my latest Acura a few months ago, or maybe just selling it outright and picking up an old late 60's or early 70's muscle car. After looking for a while, I kept remembering that while my GTO was fun, I worked on it as much as I drove it. Started looking at late model muscle cars, Lexus, Camero, Corvette, and then the Shelby GT350. Everything about this car spoke quality and performance, and driving it is just a true pleasure. I like it's interior far more than the other American competition, and once you hear that Vodoo engine rev, there's just nothing else like it! I do a lot of highway and while I miss my modern car lane assist, this thing is so steady that you can take your hands off the wheel for at least as long as a car with lane assist in the straight sections of highway. Unlike what I'd of gained in an old muscle car, lots of straight line power, this thing also hugs the road like any European sports car. I had read about a few miner quality issues other buyers had experiences, and I had the same, lose pop in plastic rivets on some ground effects, and a pin hole in on rear CV boot, but the dealer made it all right in no time. I've never made an automobile purchase without some level of buyer's remorse until this one. I look forward to driving it every day, and cannot wait to get her on both the drag strip and road course. I think it's only short coming might be off the line in the quarter mile, where the relatively low torque of this engine and 3.73 gearing causes it to lug just a bit, but it appears to makes up for it as soon as the R's get up past the 4000 mark and makes an impressive quarter mile in the 12 second range. Heck my GTO only did low 13's, but it's low end torque would lift the front wheels off the ground and snap things left and right. I don't miss that! Of course she was slightly modified. Am I happy? Darn right I am. Thank you Ford, and American ingenuity, and thanks to the foreign competition that drove you to reinvent the muscle car!
Worth the money difference to a GT
Handles and drives like a much lighter and smaller car. Is the first car I have owned where the factory left me nothing to do aftermarket. As pleased as I have ever been with a car purchase. Dispite the highish price it is great value for what you get. It would cost more to mod a mustang GT (also a very good platform) to get it to the level of ths car as a stock package.
Got rid of the Corvette!
Had a Vette C-7 which was a great car, until I drove this beast! Slightly less money for more options, I am very impressed so far.
stupid grin everytime i push the red buttom
this car puts a dumb 15 yr old school girl grin on my face everytime i star it. i bought it gfor a weekend fun car and boy does it deliver. i was looking at the camaro zl1, but when taking a serious look, it still looked like a camaro. when you see this gt350 on the road it does not look like a mustang. it looks totally different, the stripes and the lines of the car make it look "special" and boy is it. i am used to driving manual cars and let me tell you, i want o shift at 4k but that is only half way to redline! the thing just keeps going and going with the rpm and its amazing... the higher the rpm the better the sound. i cant say enough positive things about this car and the way it drives. it is 100 percent a "drivers" car! i recommend this car in every way and if you have the chance to purchase one do not hesitate one bit
