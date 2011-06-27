  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Fusion S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,610
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
17" Premium Painted Luster Nickel Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film By 3Myes
Measurements
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
