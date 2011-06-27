Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,406
|$16,050
|$17,900
|Clean
|$13,995
|$15,604
|$17,370
|Average
|$13,174
|$14,710
|$16,310
|Rough
|$12,352
|$13,817
|$15,251
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,708
|$20,508
|$22,556
|Clean
|$18,174
|$19,937
|$21,889
|Average
|$17,108
|$18,796
|$20,553
|Rough
|$16,041
|$17,655
|$19,218
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,712
|$19,483
|$21,495
|Clean
|$17,207
|$18,941
|$20,859
|Average
|$16,197
|$17,857
|$19,586
|Rough
|$15,187
|$16,773
|$18,314
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,741
|$13,323
|$15,087
|Clean
|$11,407
|$12,953
|$14,640
|Average
|$10,737
|$12,211
|$13,747
|Rough
|$10,068
|$11,470
|$12,854
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,281
|$17,984
|$19,911
|Clean
|$15,817
|$17,484
|$19,322
|Average
|$14,889
|$16,483
|$18,143
|Rough
|$13,961
|$15,482
|$16,964
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,271
|$14,926
|$16,778
|Clean
|$12,893
|$14,511
|$16,281
|Average
|$12,136
|$13,680
|$15,288
|Rough
|$11,380
|$12,850
|$14,295
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,389
|$13,001
|$14,794
|Clean
|$11,064
|$12,639
|$14,356
|Average
|$10,415
|$11,916
|$13,480
|Rough
|$9,765
|$11,193
|$12,605
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,439
|$17,104
|$18,985
|Clean
|$14,999
|$16,628
|$18,423
|Average
|$14,119
|$15,676
|$17,299
|Rough
|$13,238
|$14,725
|$16,176