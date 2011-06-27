Used 2017 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews

German performance from an American sport sedan Brent , 12/04/2017 Sport w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 50 of 52 people found this review helpful I have had the car for a little over 9 months. I had one repair - a known issue where the battery would drain overnight. Simple reprogramming with a software patch took care of it. The car is very quick given its weight - quicker than the 2008 BMW 328i that it replaced. Handling is similar to the BMW with the aid of the AWD. The only area it is not up to the 328's level is braking - the brakes are pretty good for the Fusion Sport whereas the brakes on the 328i were excellent. The engine is outstanding overall. Plenty of power with a quick revving twin-turbo direct injection setup with very little turbo lag. The torque comes on strong just south of 3,000 RPM and stays flat until redline. This car really pulls! The transmission has been reliable, but it needs to be retuned with snappier shifts. It is not a bad transmission, but I would want it to shift quicker in Sport Mode. I have not had it past 120 MPH but it was still pulling hard at that point. At freeway speeds you need to be careful - if you floor the gas pedal you go from 60 MPH to 100 before you know it. Passing a car at full throttle can easily put you in triple digit speed before you realize it. This car could be a ticket-getter. The gas mileage is OK, but for the performance you get, it is well worth it. Cruise at 75 MPH on a level road and you can get nearly 30 MPG... but get your foot into it a lot and you can get down to 16 or so. I average about 22 MPG in combined commute driving. The interior is spacious, the electronics are very good. The sound system could use a bit of an upgrade with better speakers and a subwoofer, but it is decent as is. Seats are comfortable though not full leather. It is a quiet ride that can be a good commuter that just happens to have a lot of speed on tap, or in sport mode you can have it a bit more high-strung and have some serious fun. The trunk is large. Overall I feel happy with my 40 K purchase - I have a replacement for my 2008 328 I that is faster, quicker, handles just about as well even if it doesn't stop quite as short - and it was much cheaper than a 2017 BMW equivalent. It is nice to buy an American car that can compete with the Germans too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What a disaster!!!! David M , 03/30/2017 Sport w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 102 of 114 people found this review helpful The 2017 Ford Fusion Sport is AWESOMELY fun to drive and is as comfortable as it is agile. I like the active dampening compared to my 2015 Ford Fusion, but oh how I miss that car compared to this one. Ive called Ford Roadside Assistance 5 times in less than three months to deal with electrical issues with my vehicle, which has less than 3000 miles on it. Finally decided to take it into the dealership yesterday, couldnt get a loaner, and sat there for several hours. But alas! The problem wasnt the battery as I suspected but instead a measly fuse that has been causing unwarranted drain to serially kill my battery. Great! Until I hop in my car this morning and it wont start... What a joke! Shipped from the manufacturer with a lemon of a battery or potentially worse - electrical problems. The dealer claims they cant replace the battery until it fails on the rotunda, and they say it has "passed" their specs. What's truly troubling is how much I love driving this vehicle but what use does a car have if it sits in your driveway without being able to turn on? Dealer wont fix it in a timely manner or to customer's satisfaction. I likely wont be purchasing another Ford again, and I certainly cant recommend the brand to any of my friends or family. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice fit and finish, Easy fuel capless fails Kha , 07/23/2017 SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love the exterior design, nice fit and finish. Quality of interior material is top notch for a family sedan. Car feels safe and solid. It is very quiet on the highway even at 75 mph. The easy fuel capless is a nightmare to use. When fueling, it keeps cutting off every 0.5 to 1.5 gallons even though the tank is not full. It feels like force feeding a fussy baby. I am thinking about bringing it to a dealer to fix it but many people online wrote that they have brought their cars to the dealers and the dealers kept saying there is nothing wrong with it. One more item I dislike about this car is that the baby car seat latches are very difficult to used. They are about 3 inches deep between the seat and the backrest. I have leather seats and the seat and backrest fit incredibly tight thus it is extremely difficult to access the latch because they are so deep inside. I am a male and sometimes removing the car seat takes about 10 to 15 minutes. It is certainly impossible for my wife to install or remove the Graco Snugride 30 car seat. I don't know why Ford doesn't fix these two issues that are so simple to fix. After searching online I can see that people complain year after year since 2010. Don't put the car seat latches so deep inside. Fix the easy fuel capless system. I rather have a fuel cap. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Excellent acceleration, quiet ride, amazing mpg! Mtn Road , 03/25/2018 Titanium w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I rented a 2017 fully loaded Ford Fusion from Enterprise Car rental in March 2018 and I didn't want to return it. The car was amazing in every aspect. The acceleration was like having a powerful V8 engine, but I think the largest engine they offer is a 4cyl. That was incredible to find out it was not a V8 because the power was truly awesome. Passing, accelerating, having the power to prevent other cars from boxing me in...all of it was awesome. The acceleration was so strong it will actually throw you back in your seat if you step on it. The proximity / keyless system was great. The turn dial transmission was really convenient. The little parking brake button also saves space and resembles a power window button. The dash cluster on the upgraded model I rented was awesome. And right when I didn't think this car could get any better, I open the trunk and discover a really deep spacious cargo area. Honestly, looking at the car you wouldn't expect a massive trunk like that but trust me, it's deep and we put a lot of suitcases and bags in there. Ford did an amazing job with the design of this car. No blind spots, comfortable seats, excellent gas mileage, powerful engine, and the car was really quiet. No road noise, no engine noise, and at times I questioned whether it was a hybrid electric because the strong acceleration was so quiet and fuel efficient, despite me having a little fun with the gas pedal. I strongly suggest you give the Ford Fusion a try if your shopping around. I am going to trade my Toyota in and get one. I was sold after my rental week. The bonus is it looks like a European sports car and I got a lot of compliments. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse