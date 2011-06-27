Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,531
|$3,545
|$4,103
|Clean
|$2,305
|$3,233
|$3,741
|Average
|$1,853
|$2,609
|$3,017
|Rough
|$1,401
|$1,985
|$2,293
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,281
|$3,389
|$3,995
|Clean
|$2,078
|$3,091
|$3,643
|Average
|$1,670
|$2,494
|$2,938
|Rough
|$1,263
|$1,897
|$2,233
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,213
|$3,229
|$3,785
|Clean
|$2,015
|$2,945
|$3,451
|Average
|$1,620
|$2,376
|$2,783
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,808
|$2,115
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,343
|$3,168
|$3,622
|Clean
|$2,134
|$2,889
|$3,302
|Average
|$1,715
|$2,331
|$2,663
|Rough
|$1,297
|$1,773
|$2,024
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$3,632
|$4,202
|Clean
|$2,361
|$3,312
|$3,831
|Average
|$1,898
|$2,672
|$3,090
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,033
|$2,348
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,633
|$3,592
|$4,119
|Clean
|$2,398
|$3,276
|$3,755
|Average
|$1,928
|$2,643
|$3,029
|Rough
|$1,458
|$2,011
|$2,302
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,145
|$3,137
|$3,682
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,861
|$3,357
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,309
|$2,707
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,756
|$2,058