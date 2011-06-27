  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,531$3,545$4,103
Clean$2,305$3,233$3,741
Average$1,853$2,609$3,017
Rough$1,401$1,985$2,293
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,281$3,389$3,995
Clean$2,078$3,091$3,643
Average$1,670$2,494$2,938
Rough$1,263$1,897$2,233
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,213$3,229$3,785
Clean$2,015$2,945$3,451
Average$1,620$2,376$2,783
Rough$1,225$1,808$2,115
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,343$3,168$3,622
Clean$2,134$2,889$3,302
Average$1,715$2,331$2,663
Rough$1,297$1,773$2,024
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,593$3,632$4,202
Clean$2,361$3,312$3,831
Average$1,898$2,672$3,090
Rough$1,435$2,033$2,348
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,633$3,592$4,119
Clean$2,398$3,276$3,755
Average$1,928$2,643$3,029
Rough$1,458$2,011$2,302
Estimated values
2008 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,145$3,137$3,682
Clean$1,953$2,861$3,357
Average$1,570$2,309$2,707
Rough$1,187$1,756$2,058
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford Fusion on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Fusion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,861 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Fusion is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Fusion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,861 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford Fusion, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Fusion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,861 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford Fusion ranges from $1,187 to $3,682, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
