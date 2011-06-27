Estimated values
2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Roadster (8.0L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,971
|$30,592
|$34,705
|Clean
|$20,569
|$27,392
|$31,073
|Average
|$15,765
|$20,991
|$23,808
|Rough
|$10,961
|$14,591
|$16,543
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.0L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,641
|$19,499
|$22,121
|Clean
|$13,110
|$17,459
|$19,806
|Average
|$10,048
|$13,380
|$15,175
|Rough
|$6,986
|$9,300
|$10,544